Ghostwriter William Haskin died at Santa Monica Pier on November 16, 2026. His father says the death is a mystery as police find no interaction with others.

Ghostwriter and friend of Caitlyn Jenner, William Haskin, was pronounced dead on Monday, November 16, 2026. Santa Monica Police Department harbor guards responded to a call of a man in the water near the west end of the Santa Monica Pier. Lt. Lewis Gilmour provided the official update to authorities regarding the incident that claimed the life of the 38-year-old individual.

Authorities responded to the report of someone in the ocean at around 4:06 p.m. local time. Harbor Guards conducted an underwater search, located the individual, and brought him aboard a lifeguard boat where CPR began immediately. After being hoisted onto the pier deck, Santa Monica Fire Department paramedics continued lifesaving measures despite their best efforts to revive him.

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Haskin was pronounced dead just before 5 p.m., specifically at 4:56 p.m., according to Gilmour. The Santa Monica Police Department statement emphasized that the evidence shows the man was alone and did not interact with anyone in the period immediately before the incident. Security footage corroborates that finding, indicating no external interference or contact prior to the event.

Mystery Surrounds Cause of Death

A report indicates that Haskin's cause of death has been deferred pending further investigation by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office. This process ensures a thorough review of all medical and contextual factors before a final determination is made public. The delay is standard procedure in cases involving sudden or unexplained deaths in public waterways.

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Dana Haskin, William's father, stated that his son seemed in good spirits before his death and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family. Dana told the outlet that his son sent him a text message early Monday. They last spoke on the phone for close to an hour on Saturday, November 14, 2026. "He was a happy guy," Dana said, describing Haskin as someone who liked to joke around and was always getting in trouble but in a good way.

However, William Haskin's father said that his son's text message to him on Monday morning only brings up more questions. His family is left wondering why he would seemingly take his own life, a sentiment that deepens the confusion surrounding the incident. Dana declined to share the contents of the message with the outlet but noted the emotional weight of the mystery.

Family Questions and Official Response

"In the heat of the moment, who knows what a human brain can do?" Dana said, reflecting on the sudden and tragic turn of events. "It's still a big mystery to us … we keep asking why." These words highlight the emotional turmoil facing the family as they attempt to make sense of the loss. The lack of clear answers from investigators has not eased their distress.

Santa Monica PD encouraged anyone with information related to this incident to contact the department at 310-458-8491. The police are actively seeking witnesses or any data that might shed light on the events leading up to Haskin entering the water. Their appeal underscores the ongoing nature of the investigation and the need for public assistance.

This incident adds to a year of significant losses in Hollywood during 2026. The community mourned the deaths of several legendary stars, including The Sopranos alum Vincent Pastore and former The Challenge winner Tyler Duckworth, who died in August. Dolly Parton also passed on August 25, one day before Tim Curry's death.

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Further mourning occurred in September when Disney Channel star Carla Jeffery and legendary activist Gloria Steinem passed away. These collective losses have cast a somber tone over the entertainment industry. Haskin's death joins these headlines, marking another poignant moment for those who knew him.

William Haskin was also known as an established ghostwriter and a friend of Caitlyn Jenner. Reports from other outlets previously mentioned a William Hasley found dead on Hollywood's famous Runyon Canyon trail in June. However, the individual at the Santa Monica Pier is identified as the 38-year-old ghostwriter. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office confirmed the death of a 78-year-old named Hasley in June, noting his cause of death was yet to be revealed. These appear to be two separate incidents involving different individuals.

Support Resources and Next Steps

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at the Crisis Text Line website. Mental health support remains a critical resource for those affected by sudden loss or personal struggles.

The investigation by the Santa Monica Police Department and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner will continue to determine the precise circumstances of Haskin's death. The family awaits these findings with a mix of hope for closure and fear of what they might reveal. As the community continues to process these events, the emphasis remains on respecting the privacy of the Haskin family.

Court proceedings regarding other celebrity matters, such as the request by KJ Biermann's younger siblings to challenge a ruling, continue separately. These legal actions do not intersect with the ongoing police investigation into William Haskin. The focus remains on the tragic loss at the pier and the support for those grieving.