William Daniels, Lauren Bartlett Discuss Friendship, Lessons from 'Boy Meets World', and Breaking Up with Co-Star

Actors Lauren Bartlett and William Daniels shared their memories of working together on Boy Meets World and discussing the challenges of child stars in Hollywood. They also talked about their relationship and trying to mend it after a break-up with co-star Benjamin Savage.

William Daniels , known for portraying Mr. Feeny in the '90s series Boy Meets World , was also a close friend of Lauren Bartlett , who played Dean Lila Bolander on the show.

In an interview, Daniels shared that child stars rarely continue after a young age in Hollywood and advised them on how to behave responsibly. His character, Mr. Feeny, inspired a lot of respect among the cast. Despite a break-up with Mr. Feeny's actor, Benjamin Savage, no negativity was expressed towards each other. In fact, they still maintain a good relationship today





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