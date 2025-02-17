William Byron Wins Second Consecutive Daytona 500 in Overtime Thriller

William Byron dominated the Daytona 500, winning his second consecutive title in a dramatic overtime finish. The race was filled with excitement, caution flags, and crashes, ultimately leading to a thrilling conclusion where Byron emerged victorious.

William Byron secured his second consecutive Daytona 500 victory in a thrilling overtime finish on Sunday night. The race, which faced multiple rain delay s and caution flags, culminated in two exhilarating overtime laps filled with spins and crashes. Byron emerged unscathed from the chaos, capitalizing on the misfortune of others to claim the checkered flag. The climax unfolded with Denny Hamlin leading the pack on the final lap, with Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe attempting to overtake him.

As Custer positioned himself on Hamlin's right, Briscoe bumped the No. 11 car, causing a three-time Daytona 500 winner to spin out and collide with Austin Cindric. Byron, fortunate to avoid the wreckage, took full advantage, accelerating towards the finish line for a triumphant victory.The race was marked by numerous yellow flags, including a dramatic incident involving Ryan Preece's No. 60 car flying through the air after a crash with five laps remaining. Thankfully, Preece exited the track unharmed. Earlier, a collision involving Christopher Bell and Custer resulted in Bell's car smashing into the wall, leading to another caution flag. Ryan Blaney's chances of winning dissipated after a crash involving Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Joey Logano, and others. Kyle Busch also found himself spinning out, adding to the race's unpredictable nature. The event was further punctuated by two weather delays due to heavy rain in Florida. Notably, former President Donald Trump made a special appearance at Daytona, leading the drivers on a pre-race lap. He commended the drivers' courage and celebrated the progress of the United States since his second term began





