William Byron Wins Daytona 500 in Dramatic Fashion

William Byron's victory in the 2025 Daytona 500 was secured after surviving multiple crashes and weather delays. His triumph marked Hendrick Motorsports' 10th win in the iconic race, breaking a tie with Petty Enterprises for the record.

