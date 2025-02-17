William Byron Wins Back-to-Back Daytona 500s in Dramatic Finish

William Byron secured his second consecutive Daytona 500 victory in a thrilling race filled with multiple crashes and late-race drama.

William Byron secured his second consecutive Daytona 500 triumph, weathering a series of dramatic late-race collisions that eliminated numerous contenders. The Hendrick Motorsports driver emerged victorious Sunday night at Daytona International Speedway, holding off a final-lap onslaught. Byron, running ninth in his No. 24 Chevrolet with a single lap remaining, capitalized on another crash as NASCAR opted to keep the caution flag retracted, allowing the remaining drivers to race to the finish.

The 27-year-old driver celebrated with a familiar burnout in Daytona International Speedway, after a day that included two weather delays totaling over three and a half hours. Byron's victory comes as President Biden was in attendance, observing the race after earlier leading drivers on a two-lap tour of the track in his heavily armored presidential limousine, known as “The Beast.” “Obviously fortunate it worked out in our favor,” Byron stated. “Crazy? Yeah. I can’t honestly believe that but we’re here.” The iconic Daytona 500 often unfolds with intense late-race crashes, inevitably leading to overtime. With four laps remaining, Ryan Preece's No. 60 Ford flipped, performing a near wheelie before landing back on its tires and impacting the outside wall. Preece signaled to his team that he was unharmed. Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Daniel Suarez, and Brad Keselowski all saw their hopes for victory dashed in the multi-car incident. The race was red-flagged, just eleven laps after another substantial wreck that disrupted the field and eliminated four former Cup Series champions.Reigning NASCAR champion, Joey Logano, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. sparked the multi-car melee when Logano attempted to move to the middle, prompting Stenhouse to block him. The maneuver resulted in a chain reaction, sending several cars, including those driven by former Cup Series champions Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliott, spinning in every direction. The Daytona 500's reputation for unpredictable and chaotic finishes was once again on full display, solidifying its status as one of the most thrilling races in motorsports.





PennLive / 🏆 463. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Daytona 500 NASCAR William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Race Victory Crash

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

William Byron Wins Back-to-Back Daytona 500sWilliam Byron has achieved a remarkable feat by winning the Daytona 500 for two consecutive years. The 27-year-old driver from Charlotte, North Carolina, crossed the finish line first at Daytona International Speedway in Florida, securing his victory in the 2025 race. The race was marked by several crashes, including a scary incident involving Ryan Preece, who flipped over before hitting the wall. Despite the setbacks, Byron emerged victorious.

Read more »

William Byron Wins NASCAR Daytona 500William Byron emerged victorious in the NASCAR Daytona 500, celebrating with his pit crew after a thrilling race marked by multiple collisions and intense competition.

Read more »

William Byron wins weather-delayed Daytona 500 for second straight yearWilliam Byron raced to his second straight Daytona 500 victory Sunday, surviving a string of late-race wrecks that knocked out a chunk of contenders.

Read more »

William Byron captures 2nd straight Daytona 500 victory in overtime lap thrillerIn a marathon of a Daytona 500 on Sunday, William Byron came out victorious after two overtime laps saw a huge crash that allowed him to win the race for the second consecutive year.

Read more »

William Byron Wins Second Straight Daytona 500William Byron secured his second consecutive Daytona 500 victory after surviving a series of late-race crashes that eliminated several top contenders. Byron capitalized on a final-lap wreck, becoming the first back-to-back winner since Denny Hamlin in 2019-20.

Read more »

William Byron races to second straight Daytona 500 victoryWilliam Byron raced to his second straight Daytona 500 victory, escaping a string of late-race wrecks that knocked out a chunk of contenders and sent the Hendrick Motorsports driver into victory lane on Sunday night at Daytona International Speedway.

Read more »