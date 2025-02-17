William Byron Repeats as Daytona 500 Champion

William Byron makes history by winning the Daytona 500 for the second year in a row, showcasing his dominance in NASCAR and thrilling fans with an exciting race filled with crashes and unexpected moments.

William Byron has achieved a remarkable feat, winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 for the second consecutive year. The 27-year-old driver from Charlotte, North Carolina, crossed the checkered finish line at Daytona International Speedway in Florida, securing his victory in the 2025 Daytona 500 . This triumph follows his win in the 2024 Daytona 500 , solidifying his place as a dominant force in NASCAR .

Byron, driving the #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, is in his eighth full-time season as a driver. His impressive performance includes a win at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in August 2020 and being named the Sunoco Rookie of the Year in 2018. The 2025 Daytona 500 witnessed intense competition and several dramatic crashes. With less than 15 laps remaining, back-to-back incidents sent race cars careening into the walls and across the track. One particularly frightening moment involved Ryan Preece (#60), who flipped over before crashing into the side wall. Thankfully, both Preece and Christopher Bell, who also hit the wall, were evaluated and released from the infield care center. Earlier in the race, a major wreck involving drivers like Blaney, Busch, Logano, and Elliott sent plumes of smoke and sparks across the track. Adding to the excitement surrounding the race, former President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to Daytona Beach International Airport. He took a lap around the track in his presidential limousine, known as 'The Beast,' before delivering a message to the drivers over the radio





