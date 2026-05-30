William Burke, founder of L.A. Marathon, dies at 87

William Burke founded the Los Angeles Marathon in 1984 and served as chairman of the South Coast Air Quality Management District for decades.

William Burke, the founder of the Los Angeles Marathon, died Friday, according to public statements from his family and the group that organizes the race.

While he had no formal experience as a runner, Burke’s business savvy and relentless hustle helped turn the Los Angeles road race into a marathon on par with the nation’s other premier endurance running events in New York and Boston. Burke also served as chair of the South Coast Air Quality Management District and was the longtime husband of former L.A. County Supervisor Yvonne Brathwaite Burke.

Dr. William “Bill” Burke, the founder of the Los Angeles Marathon, famed for building the world-class race from nothing, died Friday at the age of 87.

“It is with profound sadness, deep love, and immense gratitude that we share the passing of our husband and father Dr. William A. ‘Bill’ Burke, who passed away peacefully on May 29, 2026 at the age of 87, surrounded by his beloved family,” his relatives said in a statement,“Bill lived a life of purpose, generosity, and service. He believed deeply that every person deserved the opportunity to live a healthy, fulfilling life, and he spent decades working to make that vision a reality.

”Burke is survived by his wife, longtime L.A. County Supervisor Yvonne Brathwaite Burke, and their two children, Christine and Autumn, according to the family statement.

Born May 13, 1939, in Ohio, Burke served in the U.S. Air Force before working as a communications manager and aide to members of the California Assembly and Los Angeles City Council,After serving as a commissioner for tennis during the 1984 Olympic Games in the city, Burke said he was overwhelmed by the sense of community and excitement that the international sporting event fostered.

“I decided what I’d like to do for the rest of my life, which is to see what I can do to re-create that feeling for myself and for some other people,” he told The Times. Leveraging his old political connections, Burke won the right to run the city’s first marathon over two other bidders in 1984, after the City Council adopted a resolution to organize the race.

His involvement was met with some consternation from the running community — how could this man with no racing experience arrange a successful marathon when four prior attempts had failed? But Burke was more focused on marketing than on questions about whether he’d ever pounded pavement for 26.2 miles.for the runners. This race is for the people and the city of Los Angeles,” he infamously told The Times.

Burke went all in on branding, arranging billboards, marathon-branded Coca-Cola cans and Vons shopping bags. The inaugural marathon under Burke’s stewardship took place in 1986, and 11,000 racers toed the starting line, nearly half the size of the long-running and world-famous New York City Marathon that same year. Since then, the event has exploded in size and quality. Earlier this year, 27,000 runners trudged through the city on a course that wound from Dodger Stadium to Century City.

American Nathan Martin won the contest in a photo finish, tracking down Michael Kimani Kamau of Kenya to edge him on his final strides, winning by 00.01 seconds. Both runners finished well ahead of theBurke’s oversight of the marathon was not without controversy.

In 2004, the city and Los Angeles Marathon, Inc. — Burke’s company — butted heads after he moved to trademark the marathon’s official logo.allowed Burke to sell merchandise with the marathon’s branding for an expected profit in the millions, as long as he also paid a royalty to the city. Some questioned the legitimacy of the agreement since Burke had donated to the political campaigns of several council members who approved the settlement.

In addition to his tenure with the marathon, Burke served as chairman of the South Coast Air Quality Management District for decades. The organization works to combat air pollution across Southern California and the Inland Empire.

“We will remember Bill for his big heart, his unwavering optimism, his sense of humor, and his belief that one person truly could make a difference. His legacy lives on not only through the institutions he helped shape, but through the countless lives he touched along the way,” a statement from Burke’s family read.

“We take comfort in knowing that somewhere he is out there fishing, telling a funny story and basking in the love of his friends and family. ”James Queally writes about crime and policing in Southern California, where he currently covers Los Angeles County’s criminal courts, the district attorney’s office and juvenile justice issues for the Los Angeles Times.

Author and CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti attempts to answer some questions about rebuilding communities in his new book about the Palisades Fire — and names a motive for a quick rebuild: the Olympic games coming to Los Angeles in 2028. Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.

Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. From the Los Angeles Times and Sonoro comes the De Los Podcast — a weekly conversation where music, pop culture and Latinidad collide. Hosted by De Los editors Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito.





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