The Prince and Princess of Wales met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss enduring bilateral relations and the Earthshot Prize success in India before returning to the UK.

The Prince and Princess of Wales concluded their three-day tour of India with a pivotal diplomatic meeting between Prince William and Princess Kate and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. This high-level engagement at the Prime Minister's private residence served as the final official event of the couple's visit, occurring after Modi rearranged his schedule specifically to host them before their departure.

Diplomatic Discussions on Enduring Bilateral Ties

Kensington Palace confirmed that the Royal Couple and the Indian Prime Minister focused their conversation on the strength and historical importance of the United Kingdom-India relationship. They reflected on the deep and enduring ties that bind the two nations while identifying specific opportunities to strengthen their partnership in the coming years.

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The discussion highlighted the success of the Earthshot Prize ceremony held in Mumbai the previous night. A spokesperson for Kensington Palace noted that the meeting touched upon India's growing leadership in environmental innovation and how the prize aligns with these national efforts.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Prince William for bringing the Earthshot Prize to India, acknowledging the event's role in showcasing local ingenuity. The Prince expressed his particular pleasure that Mahindra, a manufacturer known for producing non-polluting electric rickshaws, had won an award during the Mumbai ceremony.

The aides stated that both leaders discussed how Earthshot Prize winners can positively support climate and conservation initiatives in India and around the world. This dialogue underscored the shared commitment to addressing global environmental challenges through innovative technological and industrial solutions.

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Royal Engagement and Cultural Exchange in Mumbai

Before traveling to the capital for the diplomatic summit, the Waleses engaged directly with India's textile artisans in Mumbai. The couple visited the Chanakya School of Craft, an institution founded in 2016 that trains women in traditional hand-embroidery and textile techniques.

Princess Kate, wearing a suit designed by acclaimed Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta, participated in a block printing session alongside her husband. The school preserves these techniques by teaching them to women, with some graduates creating runway pieces for luxury fashion houses such as Dior, Fendi, and Valentino.

During the craft activity, the Princess advised her husband on the appropriate pressure to use when stamping the fabric. She dipped her block into a natural dark dye, following instructions about alternatives to harmful synthetic dyes, and carefully tapped the block onto a silk square to create British botanical designs.

Prince William attempted the craft with somewhat heavier pressure, but both Royals successfully produced stamps featuring the custom designs for the visit. The Princess has previously demonstrated a keen interest in fabrics and textiles by visiting various UK weaving mills and manufacturers over the past few years.

Strategic Partnership and Economic Momentum

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the strategic importance of the relationship in a statement posted on social media following the meeting. He described it as a pleasure to meet the Prince and Princess and appreciated their efforts in championing innovative climate solutions worldwide.

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The Prime Minister explicitly mentioned the recently implemented Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between the two nations. He stated his intention to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, aiming for the shared prosperity of the people of both nations and the wider world.

Diplomats have viewed the Royal visit as an opportunity to cement relations following the implementation of this trade agreement. The timing of the meeting in New Delhi allowed officials to build on the momentum generated by the new economic framework.

Reflections on a Ten-Year Reunion and Departure

Kensington Palace released a concluding statement noting that the Prince and Princess reflected on how much they enjoyed returning to India together. This visit marked their first trip to the country as a couple, occurring ten years after their previous individual visits.

They spoke warmly about their time in Mumbai and the opportunity to meet diverse groups of people. These interactions ranged from young people playing gully cricket to professionals working across environmental innovation, healthcare, and India's creative industries.

The Royal Couple expressed their sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for the exceptionally warm welcome they received throughout the tour. The meeting reflected the importance Their Royal Highnesses place on the longstanding friendship between the United Kingdom and India.

The Prince and Princess of Wales flew back to the UK overnight on a commercial Air India plane, marking the end of their whirlwind three-day engagement. The visit successfully highlighted the cultural and economic bonds between the two nations while reinforcing their commitment to a strengthened relationship in the years ahead.