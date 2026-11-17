The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the siXth annual Earthshot Prize in Mumbai, honoring five winners across environmental categories including climate action, waste reduction, and nature restoration, marking thier first joint overseas trip in four years.

Royal Debut and Global Gathering in Mumbai

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the sixth annual Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai , marking thier first official overseas trip together in four years. the event served as a significant platform for recognizing environmental innovation , with the royal couple walking a green carpet before the proceedings began. Their attire reflected a celebration of Indian heritage, with Prince William wearing a bespoke Bandhgala jacket and Catherine donning an Anarkali dress crafted from handwoven silk Georgette featuring traditional Banarasi gold detailing by designer Mahima Mahajan. This appearance is particularly notable given that Catherine has limited her international travel due to ongoing cancer treatment,making this a scarce public engagement for the Princess of Wales.

The ceremony was hosted by prominent Indian filmmaker and presenter Karan Johar, bringing together a distinguished audience of celebrities, athletes, and industry leaders. Notable attendees included Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, his family members, actor Rami Malek, and Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor. The evening featured high-profile musical performances from the British pop group Take That and the South African actress Simone Ashley, who is known for her role in Bridgerton. Additional performances were provided by Indian artists such as Shreya Ghoshal,composer Merlin D'Souza, and the all-female hip hop collective Wild Wild Women,underscoring the cultural fusion of the event.

Also read Prince William Drives Electric Rickshaw at Earthshot Prize Event in Mumbai

Celebrating Environmental Leadership

Prince William opened the evening by emphasizing the critical nature of this decade for environmental action. He stated that this period represents the moment when positive change can become irreversible, noting that history is defined not just by chalLenges but by the human ingenuity rising to meet them. He highlighted that innovators around the world are demonstrating remarkable creativity in tackling ecological crises. Prince William was joined by Catherine,who presented one of the awards and spoke about the hope embodied by the entrepreneurs, scientists and organizations addressing these issues. She drew parallels between the resilience of the natural world and the potential for human adaptation when new ideas are nurtured.

Catherine remarked that the individuals celebrated that night would inspire seismic change, improving lives for generations to come. she emphasized that just as nature finds ways to adapt and flourish,humanity can do the same by supporting innovative solutions. Her comments aligned with the core mission of the Earthshot Prize, which was founded by Prince William in 2020. Inspired by former US President John F. Kennedys Moonshot project, the prize aims to mobilize the planet to fix the greatest environmental challenges. The event featured Earthshot ambassadors such as Australian conservationist Robert Irwin and South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha, who appeared on stage to support the cause.

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Innovative Solutions Recognized

The ceremony honored five winners across the five core Earthshot goals: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate. Each winner receives one million pounds to scale up their projects. The winners were selected from a shortlist of fifteen finalists who were in attendance. The awards recognized a diverse range of approaches, from national policy shifts to technological advancements and community-led conservation efforts. the recognition highlighted the global scale of the environmental movement and the variety of strategies being employed to mitigate climate change and protect ecosystems.

The Protect and Restore Nature award went to Bhutan, a land celebrated for its environmental policies that safeguard water supplies for nearly a fifth of the global population. The nation aims to revive forests and rivers by restoring fifty thousand hectares of damaged land through a national nature coalition. The Build a Waste-Free World prize was awarded to PFAS-Free France,a campaign that secured landmark legislation to ban forever chemicals by 2030, with plans to extend the ban to other major countries. The Niue Ocean Wide Trust won Revive Our Oceans for safeguarding marine life through long-term conservation funding for its vast waters.

Hands-On Engagement and Future Outlook

Before the awards ceremony, Prince William and Catherine engaged directly with the finalists and the local community. They traveled in an electric rickshaw manufactured by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility,which won the Clean Our Air award for rolling out up to one million electric rickshaws in India to reduce on-road air pollution. Prince William later remarked that the ride was fun and expressed a desire for a longer promenade to experience the vehicles top speed of fifty-five miles per hour. this interaction highlighted the practical application of the technologies being celebrated and connected the royal couple with the everyday impacts of environmental innovation.

The Fix Our Climate award was presented to the global energy company Ørsted, which has reduced its direct carbon emissions by more than ninety-eight percent by transitioning from a coal-intensive model to a leader in offshore wind energy. As the couple began their three-afternoon visit to India, it was expected that they would also meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Earthshot Prize continues to serve as a catalyst for environmental action, bringing together international stars, political leaders,and grassroots innovators to showcase solutions that can restore the planet. The event underscored the collaborative spirit required to address the climate crisis,combining cultural celebration with serious diplomatic and environmental discourse.