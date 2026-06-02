Willem Dafoe's 'Poor Things' Arrives on Netflix This Week

Willem Dafoe's fantasy film 'Poor Things' is set to arrive on Netflix this week, giving the acclaimed movie a second chance at life. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the 2023 film stars Willem Dafoe as a brilliant and unorthodox scientist in Victorian London who brings a young woman's body back to life via a brain transplant.

Willem Dafoe 's fantasy film ' Poor Things ' is set to arrive on Netflix this week, giving the acclaimed movie a second chance at life. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos , the 2023 film stars Willem Dafoe as a brilliant and unorthodox scientist in Victorian London who brings a young woman's body back to life via a brain transplant.

The movie also features a talented ensemble cast, including Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Margaret Qualley. Poor Things received widespread critical acclaim, earning a 92% Rotten Tomatoes score and 11 Oscar nominations, including four wins. The film was a big box office hit, grossing over $117 million worldwide against its $35 million budget.

However, the audience response was slightly less enthusiastic, with an 80% score from viewers who found it to be a strange and audacious ride, elevated by Emma Stone's standout performance. Poor Things has been named one of the best movies of 2023 by several publications, and its unique vision and captivating performances have made it a must-watch for fans of science fiction and romance.

The film's release on Netflix marks a significant milestone in its journey, and fans can now experience the movie's bold and inventive storytelling from the comfort of their own homes. The movie's availability on the streaming platform also makes it easily accessible to a wider audience, who can now discover the film's dazzling cinematic achievement. The film's success is a testament to the power of innovative storytelling and the talent of its cast and crew.

With its release on Netflix, Poor Things is poised to reach an even broader audience and cement its place as one of the most iconic and critically acclaimed movies of the year. Poor Things' cast also includes Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, Suzy Bemba, Jerrod Carmichael, Kathryn Hunter, Vicki Pepperdine, Hanna Schygulla, Keeley Forsyth, John Locke, Kate Handford, Owen Good, Damien Bonnard, Tom Stourton, Raphaël Thiéry, Wayne Brett, Carminho, and Jerskin Fendrix.

The film's unique blend of science fiction, romance, and comedy has made it a standout in the cinematic world, and its release on Netflix is a significant step in its journey to become a cult classic. With its bold and inventive storytelling, Poor Things is a must-watch for fans of science fiction and romance, and its release on Netflix marks a significant milestone in its journey to become a beloved and iconic movie





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