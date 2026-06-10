Willem Dafoe and Michael Douglas Reunite After 33 Years in Oliver Stone's White Lies

Actors Willem Dafoe and Michael Douglas are reuniting on screen after more than three decades for Oliver Stone's new drama White Lies, with filming already underway. The film also stars Homer Gere, Yvonne Chapman, Ellen Barkin, Josh Hartnett, and Leila George. Director Stone praised the cast and Italian crew. Dafoe has been exceptionally busy, with multiple 2025 releases, while Douglas continues his Marvel work and recent dramatic roles.

Willem Dafoe and Michael Douglas are set to reunite after 33 years in a new Oliver Stone film titled White Lies , with Stone serving as both writer and director.

The project marks the first time the two actors have shared the screen since the 1993 erotic thriller Body of Evidence. The announcement was confirmed by Deadline as filming begins. The film's cast also includes Homer Gere, Yvonne, Chapman, Ellen Barkin, Josh Hartnett, and Leila George. Director Oliver Stone released a statement praising the cast and the Italian crew, describing the experience as a delight and expressing profound gratitude.

Dafoe, known for his prolific output, has appeared in six films in 2025 alone, including Nosferatu and Kinds of Kindness. Douglas is recognized for his role as Hank Pym in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and recently starred in the drama Looking Through Water. The story is still developing, with more information expected to be released in the future





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Willem Dafoe Michael Douglas Oliver Stone White Lies Film Reunion Body Of Evidence Cast Marvel Hank Pym Nosferatu Kinds Of Kindness Looking Through Water Josh Hartnett Leila George Ellen Barkin

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