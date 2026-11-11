Willdan Completes $285 Million Acquisition of Houston-Based Energy Firm Mantis Innovation

Willdan completed its $285 million cash acquisition of Houston-based Mantis Innovation. See what Mantis does and what the deal means for clients.

Content produced by LA Times Studios is developed from press releases, announcements and contributor content. Independent of the L.A. Times Newsroom. Questions?

Please email studios@latimes.com. Anaheim-based Willdan Group, Inc. has announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Mantis Intermediate Holdings, LLC, doing business as Mantis Innovation, for $285 million in cash, subject to customary holdbacks and adjustments. The transaction closed following expiration of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. , Willdan’s CEO.

Also read 3 Takeaways from Houston Basketball's Big Win over California

“Electricity demand is growing across the economy, driven by industrial expansion, electrification and new digital infrastructure. Our clients need practical ways to manage that load, control costs and maintain reliability. Together with Mantis, we can help them reduce consumption, procure energy more effectively and make better use of the, CEO of Mantis Innovation.

Advertisement

“We have built Mantis around helping customers solve complex energy and facility challenges, and joining Willdan expands the opportunities available to both our people and the clients we serve. We share a commitment to innovation, technical excellence and customer success, and I’m excited about what we can accomplish together.

”Ian C. Ballon, Pervez Delawalla and Adam Telanoff Share Insights on What Businesses Need to Know in the Age of AIAerospace, Defense and Space TechIberostar Promo Code Deals for Your Next Getaway in 2026