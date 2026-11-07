Willard Scott Is Kissed By Barbara Bush at Inauguration in 1989

“How ‘bout that? I’ve been kissed by the best,” the TODAY weatherman said about the smooch.

is revisiting legendary interviews, stories that moved us and other iconic moments from our 75 years on the air. These are the segments that shaped TODAY and created a lasting legacy.

Today, we look back at Willard Scott getting a smooch from Barbara Bush during the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, 1989. George H.W. Bush won the presidential election in 1988 and his inauguration, on Jan. 20, 1989, turned into an unforgettable moment for one TODAY personality. Willard Scott was on the ground for the inauguration in Washington, D.C.

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, for TODAY and wound up getting a peck on the lips from first lady Barbara Bush while she and her husband walked along the parade route.

“The president is appearing as you can see him right now,” Scott said, as George H.W. Bush and his wife walked.

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“Mr. President, bless your heart, do we love you! ” exclaimed Scott, as he walked by and appeared to say “thank you” to Scott — or at least someone in his direction. At that moment, Barbara Bush, clad in a teal, button-down winter coat, jogged over to the TODAY weatherman and gave him a quick kiss on the lips before she raced back to the parade route.

“How ‘bout that? I’ve been kissed by the best,” he continued with a chuckle.

“I got kissed off by the president, but I got kissed by the first lady. ”in 2021 at the age of 87. That moment with the first lady remained a delightful encounter for all involved.

“I emailed somebody that worked with her and she said, ‘You know, they just really liked each other,’” she continued. “They said there was some sort of chemistry there where she said, ‘I feel like they were flirting,’ and obviously we have the proof. ”Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories.

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He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.