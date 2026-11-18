MyMems is set to launch in 2027 on mobile.

MyMems, from the creator of SimCity and The Sims, is a new social simulator powered by AI.is a senior reporter covering technology, gaming, and more.

He joined The Verge in 2019 after nearly two years at Techmeme. , is working on a new game — and it’s built around AI. The new title, focused on your memories, is called. Like Wright’s other titles, it sounds extremely ambitious, giving players a new way to explore worlds they create on their own.

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“We want to take your autobiography and turn it into a toy world,” he tellsdescribes the mobile game as a “social simulation” with worlds “built from your memories and the people who shaped you. ” You can add “memories” to your game, like speaking a short story to your phone, and those memories are generated into pieces you can place on the game’s map. Your worlds can also include AI-powered avatars, which can represent people you know in your life.

Ideally, as you play, the planet starts to become a “map of your psyche,” kind of likeImage: Gallium Studios I’ll admit that I don’t totally get it, and it seems like a tricky idea to grasp without playing it. Still, as heady of a concept as it might be — turning your memories into a game world — Wright and team still want it to be fun.

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“This isn’t meant to be your legacy diary necessarily,” says Anthony Maitz, a product manager at Gallium Studios. “It’s meant to just be something you kind of play around with. ” However, Maitz notes that what you’re working toward is a “proxy” of you — a word that seems to be the inspiration of the Like other industries, gaming is starting to reckon with generative AI.

Early AI virtual worlds created with models from a startupweren’t experiences you’d actually want to spend dedicated time with, and indie developers I spoke to in March wereTake-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick said earlier this year that generative AI has “zero part in what Rockstar Games is building”’ use of AI. Wright says he has three boys at home and that they are all “pretty negative” on AI.

He attributes negativity over AI to be toward the meaning of art and authorship and credit, a concern he calls “well-founded. ” But he also calls AI an “amazing tool. ”“We’re not making slop,” says McArthur. But Maitz notes that while the team has “been concerned” about a negative response to the generative AI use, they’ve learned that people don’t mind when they use AI in a “-y style” for things like having the game make a high school.

The team also found that people got “addicted” to a test app with a character creator, including Maitz’s own daughter, who he says “hates” AI.

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“By making it so that the player is authoring it over and over, bit by bit, it doesn’t really feel like you cheated,” Maitz says. “It was interesting how people really were naturally trying to map this game, which was like a little toy, onto their real life,” he says. With, that’s what the team is trying to do the “follow-through” on — what if they made the whole game focused on you?

Imagine opening a family scrapbook and the way people and things jump out, Wright explains.

“As you go through more and more pages, pretty soon you have this whole little circus of people and events and things from your life. ” It’s chaos, he says.

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