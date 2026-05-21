Will Woodstone Survive CBS's Ghosts Season 5 Finale?

CBS's Ghosts season 5 is coming to a close and the fate of the beloved mansion Woodstone is hanging in the balance. In the season finale, "Up the Creek" (S05E21) and "Across the Pond" (S05E22), Sam, Jay, and the spirits must team up to save Woodstone from those who wish to destroy it. With a major career opportunity pulling Sam away, the team must work together to come up with a game plan and save their home.

Will Woodstone survive? Here's our preview for tonight's season finale of CBS 's Ghosts, S05E21:"Up the Creek" and S05E22:"Across the Pond.

", as the mansion’s future hangs in the balance. In Ghosts S05E21, ",Up the Creek,", the team must secure Woodstone’s place in history, with Mayor Tad entering the fight. Ghosts S05E22, ",Across the Pond,", raises the stakes with an overseas trip and a major career opportunity pulling Sam away. The Ghosts season finale preview also teases returning guest stars, a trailer, sneak peeks, and clues about Woodstone’s fate.

, that the ghosts want to save Woodstone, they're going to have to work together to come up with a game plan – and fast. That's how things are looking heading into tonight's one-hour, two-episode season finale of CBS's. You can expect to see some familiar faces before the final credits roll on S05E21:"Up the Creek" and S05E22:"Across the Pond," including as the ghosts, join forces with Sam and Jay to protect the mansion by securing its place in history.

, A trip abroad could determine Woodstone's fate. Meanwhile, a major career opportunity takes Sam out of town, leaving others to step in and help with the ghosts





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Ghosts Season 5 Finale Woodstone CBS Television Preview Ghosts S05E21 Ghosts S05E22 Sam Jay Spirits Mansion Game Plan TV Preview

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