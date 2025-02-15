Will Trump's Tariffs Make the Dollar Stronger?

Economists predict that President Donald Trump's tariff policy could strengthen the U.S. dollar against foreign currencies in 2025 due to its impact on interest rates and global trade flows. The potential consequences for the global economy and the impact on traveler spending are also explored.

Economists anticipate that the U.S. dollar will strengthen further against foreign currencies in 2025 due to the influence of President Donald Trump's tariff policy. Interest rates play a crucial role in currency fluctuations , especially in developed nations like the United Kingdom and European countries. Economists believe that tariffs imposed on foreign imports will bolster the U.S. dollar, potentially leading to increased purchasing power for travelers abroad in 2025.

Their dollars would stretch further when making purchases such as lodging, dining, and guided tours priced in local currencies. 'Tariffs, all else equal, are good for the U.S. dollar,' stated James Reilly, senior markets economist at Capital Economics.The U.S. dollar has already shown signs of strength. In January, the Dollar Index, which measures the dollar's value against the currencies of the U.S.'s main trading partners, reached its highest monthly level on record, dating back to at least 2006. Another popular indicator of the U.S. dollar's strength, the DXY index, has surged by more than 3% since Trump's election victory.The potential impact of tariffs on currencies can be observed in historical examples. When the Trump administration threatened tariffs on Canadian goods in 2018, the U.S. dollar surged to its highest level in at least a decade against the Canadian dollar before eventually receding when Trump postponed the duties for a month. The trade war between the U.S. and China in 2018-19 during Trump's first term also provides insights into the effects of tariffs on currencies. The Trump administration raised tariffs on approximately $370 billion worth of Chinese goods from an average of 3% to 19% during 2018-19, and China retaliated by increasing tariffs on U.S. exports from 7% to 21%. J.P. Morgan global market strategists noted that while other factors influenced currency movements, trade policy uncertainty tended to strengthen the dollar. The DXY index rose as much as 10% during tariff announcement periods in 2018 and 4% in 2019, they reported.Tariffs, even the mere threat of them, can bolster the dollar against other currencies in several ways. A key mechanism is through interest rates, specifically the differential between interest rates in one nation and another. In the U.S., the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to curb inflation, which has yet to return to policymakers' target level after surging during the pandemic era. 'We expect the USD to remain strong in the short term, mostly on the back of US inflationary policies and particularly tariffs,' Bank of America currency analysts wrote in a note Friday. Based on available information about Trump's retaliatory tariff plan, the average effective tariff rate on all U.S. imports would rise from less than 3% currently to around 20% — a move that would add about 2% to U.S. consumer prices and temporarily boost inflation to 4% in 2025, Paul Ashworth, chief North America Economist at Capital Economics, estimated Thursday. Europe might export less to the U.S. as a result, negatively impacting the European economy. This would make it more likely for the European Central Bank to lower interest rates to stimulate the economy, Reilly said. A wider interest-rate differential would result from elevated U.S. interest rates and lower European rates. Such a dynamic would likely lead investors to shift money into U.S. assets — perhaps U.S. Treasury bonds, for example — to seek a higher relative return, causing them to sell euro-denominated assets in favor of dollar-denominated assets, Reilly explained.In this scenario, increased demand for the U.S. dollar and reduced demand for the euro could lead to a stronger dollar. The euro and British pound sterling are particularly sensitive to such interest-rate differentials, while emerging-market currencies are less so, Reilly said.Of course, there is considerable uncertainty regarding how the U.S. would implement tariffs on other nations — and whether proposed levies would even come into effect. Retaliatory tariffs from trading partners could weaken the upward momentum of the U.S. dollar, economists pointed out. The dollar could weaken later in the year if the world responds to the U.S. with retaliatory measures and these trade policies take a toll on the U.S. economy,' Bank of America analysts wrote. Indeed, most investors anticipate the U.S. dollar's strength to peak in the first or second quarter of 2025 — 45% and 24%, respectively, according to a Bank of America survey conducted from Feb. 7 to Feb. 12. (The poll involved 52 fund managers from the U.K., Continental Europe, Asia, and the U.S.) However, generally, most countries are more reliant on the U.S. than the U.S. is on them for trade, Reilly said





