Will Trump Make Daylight Saving Time a Thing of the Past?

President Trump has voiced his opposition to daylight saving time, calling it 'inconvenient' and 'very costly.' While he hasn't taken any concrete steps yet, his administration's stance has reignited the debate about whether to end the century-old practice.

As Americans prepare to lose an hour of sleep when daylight saving time begins on March 9, debate over the century-old practice is once again heating up—this time with President Donald Trump weighing in on whether it should end for good. Trump has made it clear where he stands, calling daylight saving time 'inconvenient' and 'very costly to our Nation' in a December post on Truth Social.

He pledged that the Republican Party would work to eliminate the time change, though his administration has not yet announced any formal steps toward doing so. This isn’t the first time the U.S. has attempted to move away from daylight saving time. In 2022, the Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act to make DST permanent, but it stalled in the House and was never signed into law. With daylight saving time set to return in March, the question remains: Will Trump follow through on ending it? Daylight saving time begins on Sunday, March 9, 2025, when clocks move ahead by one hour. The shift extends to evening daylight during the spring and summer months. The practice has been in place since 1918, originally introduced as a wartime measure to conserve energy. While many countries worldwide observe daylight saving time, others have abandoned it due to concerns about health, safety, and economic efficiency. RELATED: See how much more daylight we'll add in February Despite Trump’s pledge to eliminate DST, his administration has not issued an executive order or introduced legislation to make standard time permanent. Lawmakers have debated the issue for years, but health experts and economists remain divided on the best solution. Some argue that keeping standard time year-round aligns better with natural sleep cycles, while a report from the Department of Energy from 2005 said extending daylight hours in the evening benefits businesses and reduces energy costs. The first national daylight saving law was passed in 1918, but it was repealed just a year later. Over the next several decades, individual states and cities adopted their own versions, leading to a confusing patchwork of time zones. In 1966, Congress passed the Uniform Time Act, which standardized daylight saving time across the country. The modern system—starting in March and ending in November—has been in place since 2007. Two states, Arizona and Hawaii, do not observe daylight saving time, opting instead to remain on standard time year-round.RELATED: Eliminating daylight saving time could mean dramatic changes to sunrise, sunset times Trump has not yet taken executive action on daylight saving time, but his public statements suggest the issue may be a priority for his administration. If Trump moves forward, his options could include: For now, Americans should prepare to adjust their clocks on March 9, as daylight saving time remains in effect—at least for this year





FOX29philly / 🏆 570. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME DONALD TRUMP SUNSHINE PROTECTION ACT STANDARD TIME ENERGY CONSERVATION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Daylight Savings 2025: When does Daylight Saving Time start this year?Clocks will 'spring forward' one hour overnight at 2 a.m. in less than two months for Daylight Saving Time.

Read more »

Trump’s return: Will he get rid of daylight saving time?President Trump says daylight saving time is 'inconvenient' and 'very costly.'

Read more »

Daylight Saving Time to Continue in 2025 Despite Trump's StanceAlthough former President Trump expressed a desire to end Daylight Saving Time, the time change will proceed as usual in 2025. The article explains the history of Daylight Saving Time, its implementation in the United States, and its continued observation in most states.

Read more »

Will Trump End Daylight Saving Time?President Trump has spoken out against daylight saving time, calling it 'inconvenient' and 'very costly to our Nation.' While his administration has not yet taken any concrete steps to end the practice, Trump has pledged that the Republican Party will work to eliminate the time change. The debate over daylight saving time is reignited as Americans prepare to 'spring forward' on March 9, 2025, raising questions about the future of this century-old practice.

Read more »

Trump Vows to End Daylight Saving Time, But Will He Follow Through?President Donald Trump has declared daylight saving time 'inconvenient' and 'very costly,' pledging to end the practice. While the Senate passed a bill to make DST permanent, it stalled in the House. Trump's administration hasn't taken any concrete steps, leaving the future of daylight saving time uncertain.

Read more »

Trump Aims to Eliminate Daylight Saving TimeFormer President Donald Trump has expressed his desire to abolish daylight saving time, citing its inconvenience and cost to the nation. This comes amidst ongoing discussions about the potential health and economic benefits of ending the practice. While the U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act in 2022 to make daylight saving time permanent, the bill stalled in the House. Several states have taken legislative action to stay on either standard or daylight saving time, but federal law currently prevents year-round daylight saving time.

Read more »