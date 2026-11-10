Will Trent Star Ramón Rodríguez Set to EP New ABC Crime Drama Series

Government Cheese co-creator Aeysha Carr and Will Trent star Ramón Rodríguez are teaming up for a new crime drama procedural from ABC.

Government Cheese co-creator Aeysha Carr and Will Trent star Ramón Rodríguez are teaming up for a new crime drama procedural from ABC. Will Trent star Ramón Rodríguez is executive producing a new ABC crime drama from Government Cheese co-creator Aeysha Carr.

The untitled Oakland-set procedural follows a four-time widow funding a high-tech forensic lab to solve brutal murders. Rodríguez exec produces via Altura Productions, with Stephanie Dietz, Oly Obst, and 20th Television backing the series. The ABC project raises fresh questions about Will Trent season 6 and whether Rodríguez could stay on both shows.. Written and executive produced by Carr, the untitled drama is about an ultra-wealthy, four-time widow who decides to fund a state-of-the-art forensic science facility.

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No title is known, and there are no hints about the cast, when a pilot would move forward, or anything else. Rodríguez will executive produce through his Altura Productions under his first-look deal with 20th Television, along with 3 Arts' Oly Obst. Altura's, which has run for four seasons and is set to premiere a fifth season in January. Other crime shows currently airing on ABC includemight end after the fifth season?

Will this new show be a new starring vehicle for Rodríguez, or will he remain behind the camera and ABC giveanother run after the next one? Time will tell on that one, but with Carr involved, you know that ABC is going to want to give this every opportunity to get on the air, and if that involves cancelingJeremy Konrad has written about collectibles and film for almost ten years. He has a deep and vast knowledge of both.

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