Will Trent Season 5 Confirmed as ABC Procedural Hits Record Ratings

ABC confirms Season 5 of Will Trent following its status as the first broadcast show in 14 years to grow ratings annually. Discover details on the cast and impact.

The American Broadcasting Company has officially confirmed the renewal of its popular crime drama series Will Trent for a fifth season. This announcement cements the show's position as a cornerstone of the network's current programming lineup, alongside other successful titles like High Potential and R.J. Decker. The decision comes after the series demonstrated remarkable resilience and consistent growth in viewership over its previous four seasons.

Unprecedented Annual Ratings Growth

Will Trent has achieved a historic milestone in television broadcasting by becoming the first series across all networks to increase its ratings every single year of its run for nearly 14 years. According to data from Nielsen, this performance marks the first time any broadcast show has accomplished this specific feat in over a decade. Season 4 stood as the most-viewed installment to date, surpassing previous highs and solidifying the show's status as a top-tier procedural. It is also the first series on ABC since Scandal to demonstrate this continuous upward trajectory in audience engagement.

Also read Will Trent Season 5: Netflix Boosts ABC Crime Drama After Shocking Deaths

Character-Driven Procedural Formula

Based on the bestselling crime novels by author Karin Slaughter, the series centers on Ramón Rodríguez as the titular special agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The character of Will Trent is defined by a unique background, having been abandoned at birth and raised within the harsh environment of Atlanta's overburdened foster care system. This difficult upbringing has provided Trent with a distinct perspective on criminal behavior and justice that contributes to his remarkable case clearance rate. The narrative balances episodic criminal cases with ongoing, deep development of the main character's personal history and psychological challenges.

Critical Acclaim and Viewer Reception

Critical reviews have consistently praised the show's evolution from a standard police procedural into a complex character-driven drama. During its first season, the series achieved an impressive 89 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have noted that the show continues to delve deeper into the lives and psyches of its characters, transforming the viewing experience into something more profound than typical network crime shows. One review from Season 4, which premiered on January 6, 2026, highlighted this shift toward high-quality dramatic storytelling that resonates with both casual viewers and dedicated crime fans.

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Competitive Network Landscape

While other ABC shows like High Potential, starring Kaitlin Olson, and the newcomer R.J. Decker, led by Scott Speedman, have garnered significant attention, Will Trent maintains a strong and loyal audience. The network has found success with critical acclaim and strong viewership across multiple genres, from hyper-intelligent mysteries to ex-convict investigator dramas. Despite not always receiving the same immediate buzz as these newer hits, Will Trent has proven to be a perfect binge-watch option for genre enthusiasts. The confirmation of Season 5 signals the network's confidence in the show's ability to sustain long-term interest and profitability.

Future Outlook for the Series

With Season 5 officially confirmed, fans can expect the continuation of Will Trent's unique blend of procedural crime-solving and deep character exploration. The show's ability to draw in viewers with self-contained cases while simultaneously advancing major storylines for the main cast ensures its ongoing appeal. As the series moves forward, it will continue to benefit from the strong foundation built by its previous seasons and the dedicated fanbase that has supported its annual growth. The renewal guarantees that Ramón Rodríguez's portrayal of the determined Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent will remain a staple of network television for the foreseeable future.