Will Trent Netflix Release: 59 Episodes Available Now

Netflix added all 59 episodes of Will Trent on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. The show averages 4.6 million viewers and is based on Karin Slaughter's novels.

Netflix officially added the complete collection of Will Trent to its streaming platform on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, making the entire four-season run available for immediate viewing. The addition includes all 59 episodes of the popular police procedural crime drama, allowing binge-watchers to access the full story arc without delay. This release marks a significant moment for the series, which has been one of ABC's most popular primetime shows, averaging more than 4.6 million weekly viewers during its season 4 run earlier this year.

Will Trent Netflix Streaming Details

Will Trent is based on the popular book series of the same name written by Karin Slaughter, which consists of twelve main novels and counting. The narrative follows the titular protagonist, Will Trent, played by Ramón Rodríguez, who is best known for his previous roles in blockbuster movies such as Need for Speed, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, and Battle Los Angeles. The cast also includes Erika Christensen, known for Traffic, Iantha Richardson from This Is Us, and Jake McLaughlin from Warrior, rounding out a stellar ensemble. The series centers on a special agent who works for the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and maintains the highest rate of solved crimes among his peers.

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Character Background and Motivation

Will Trent has the distinct advantage in his field of having grown up within the Atlanta foster care system after being abandoned at birth. This personal tragedy allows him to incorporate his past into his professional life, making him especially skilled and instinctual when solving various crimes. His expertise covers high-profile murders, kidnappings, human trafficking, and even hunting down elusive serial killers. The show separates itself from traditional police procedurals by remaining grounded in the emotional elements of Will's character while maintaining a serious crime drama tone.

Unique Approach to Crime Drama

Will Trent differentiates itself from other series like Criminal Minds and NCIS by focusing on the emotional intelligence and awareness of its protagonist due to his troubled past. Will is guarded and perceptive, with his specific challenges providing a great sense of pride and determination within the character. He is always willing to go the extra mile rather than arrive at the easiest resolution on a case-by-case basis. Being a special agent is much more significant and meaningful to Will than to most crime-solving characters on TV, making every crime feel personal regardless of the stakes.

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Future Development and Reception

The show has earned a strong 74% Rotten Tomatoes audience score, reflecting its popularity among viewers who appreciate its heartfelt iteration of the crime genre. Will Trent is certainly not the grittiest or most realistic crime drama available to binge, but it offers one of the most brilliantly unconventional variations of the long-running genre. This unique blend of humor, drama, and heartfelt storytelling has contributed to its status as one of Netflix's best new shows to watch during the first week of November 2026.

Upcoming Season 5 Release Plans

Will Trent season 5 is currently in development and is scheduled to premiere sometime in early 2027. The directors for the series include Howard Deutch, Eric Dean Seaton, Holly Dale, Lea Thompson, Patricia Cardoso, Sheree Folkson, Bille Woodruff, Erika Christensen, Gail Mancuso, Geary McLeod, Jason Ensler, Mark Tonderai, and Paul McGuigan. Writers for the show include Inda Craig-Galván, Henry Hank Jones, Karine Rosenthal, Adam Toltzis, and Antoine Perry. The show carries a TV-14 rating and falls under the categories of Crime, Drama, and Comedy.