'Will Trent' High Potential,' 'The Rookie' - ABC announces midseason schedule

ABC announced its midseason premiere dates. We now know when 'High Potential,' 'The Rookie,' 'American Idol,' 'Will Trent' and more will return.

ABC will also be home to big special events, including 'The Grammys' 'Super Bowl LXI' and 'The Oscars'"High Potential" star Kaitlin Olson,"The Rookie" star Nathan Fillion and"Will Trent" star Ramón Rodriguez are pictured.

ABC announced its 2027 midseason schedule and it is going to be a very busy time for TV watchers! Lots of returning shows are making their debut, including "The Rookie," "Will Trent," "American Idol," "Shifting Gears," "Celebrity Jeopardy! ," "What Would You Do?

Also read High Potential Season 3, Will Trent Season 5 Promos Tease Returns

" and "The Bachelor. " "American Idol" stars Ryan Seacrest, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are pictured in this undated image"High Potential" got the coveted post-Super Bowl time slot. Yes, the Super Bowl is airing February 14 on ABC, ESPN and Disney+. It's one of the many special events on the network, including "The Grammys" February 7 and "The Oscars" on March 14.

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We've also got some new series debuting, including "The Rookie: North," starring Jay Ellis and "Surviving a Scandal," which will explore the trials and tribulations of the infamous people whose private lives became tabloid fodder. Airdates are below .

All original programming will stream the next day on Hulu.9:00 p.m. "High Potential" 8:00 p.m. "Shifting Gears" THURSDAY, JAN. 79:00 p.m. "9-1-1: Nashville" 8:31 p.m. "Abbott Elementary" 8:00 p.m. "American Idol at 25" 8:00 p.m. "American Idol" 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT "Super Bowl LXI"SUNDAY, MARCH 2110:01 p.m. "What Would You Do? "