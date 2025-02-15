Will There Be an XO, Kitty Season 3? Everything We Know So Far

Season 2 of XO, Kitty just premiered, and fans are already wondering if the Netflix series will be renewed for a third season. While Netflix hasn't made an official announcement yet, here's everything we know so far about the potential for XO, Kitty season 3.

As soon as season 1 of XO, Kitty finished airing, anticipation for season 2 began, and now, the wait is back on for XO, Kitty season 3 . After an almost two-year break, XO, Kitty season 2 finally premiered on Netflix on January 16, 2025, and immediately snagged the first position on Netflix 's most-watched shows list during its debut weekend.

Given its instant popularity and season 2's open ending, watchers are already wondering if XO, Kitty season 3 is happening, and the short answer is: we have to wait and see. Since it was first announced, XO, Kitty has almost become synonymous with waits. It took two whole years since the show's initial announcement as a long-anticipated To All The Boys spinoff series for season 1 to hit Netflix, and then we got another two-year wait in between seasons. XO, Kitty follows the silver-tongued Katherine Song Covey, a.k.a. Kitty, a fan-favorite from the TATB movies, after she gets the same scholarship her late mom received in her teenage years and enrolls in an international high school in South Korea. 'Grab your helmets, kids, this is gonna be a wild ride,' leading lady Anna Cathcart wrote on Instagram when the series was first announced — and she was more than right. Season 1 followed Kitty as she made her way to Seoul to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend Dae (played by Choi Minyeong), and what followed was indeed a rollercoaster, with all its ups and downs, romantic spins, and breakups. In season 2, we see Kitty returning to Seoul (in case you need a refresher, she was expelled but was granted a second chance) and the love triangles begin again. Our girl doesn't necessarily thrive in academics since she's too busy navigating her newfound bisexuality and trying to grapple with her feelings towards Praveena, Yuri, Min Ho, and, well, everyone. At the time of writing, XO, Kitty season 3 is yet to be confirmed by Netflix, but the official announcement could be arriving sooner than we expect. For reference, Netflix greenlit the show for a second season on June 14, 2023, roughly a month after its initial premiere on May 18, 2023, so we can likely expect a similar timeline. People expected its renewal since season 2 of XO, Kitty debuted at #2 on the English TV List with 72.1 million hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 90 (!) countries in its first week. The sophomore season of the show is still tracking for its first-week numbers, but Netflix has confirmed that it also debuted at #2 on the English TV list with 14.2 million views in one weekend alone, so watch this space for the final stats and how they could impact its renewal status.Well, if it happens, XO, Kitty season 3 will be about… Kitty, duh, and of course, her love life and antics at K.I.S.S. — that's the Korean Independent School of Seoul, in case you need a refresher. Our leading lady ended season 2 in a very similar predicament to season 1, only roles are reversed this time around. Season 1 ended with Kitty expelled and on her way to the U.S. — Portland, to be more specific — with Min Ho, played by Sang Heon Lee, tagging along in economy and confessing his feelings for her. Season 2 kicked off with Min Ho being rejected and Kitty still hung up on Yuri. However, as Min Ho moves on with Stella, Kitty starts to realize she also has feelings for him and, after much bonding, decides to ask to join him and his family as they set off on tour during the summer — but Min Ho is “swearing off all relationships' after his traumatic experience with Stella. If we get XO, Kitty season 3, we anticipate Kitty and Min Ho's relationship will take center stage. Will we get a peek at their summer together? Was she even able to join him on tour, or did something happen immediately after that stopped her? Will we return to K.I.S.S. the next academic year now that Kitty's scholarship has been extended? Too many questions!Aside from Kitty and Min Ho's romance, there are also other relationships to be explored if XO, Kitty is renewed for a third season. After the talent show, are Eunice and Dae still in love? Can Dae and Min Ho go back to BFF status? And also, what will happen to Stella now that her cover is blown? Can she return? There are also new couples on the horizon: Can Jin and Q go the distance now that Q is headed to USC for a summer training program? Is their relationship ready for a summer apart? We also have to keep an eye on Praveena and Juliana. Speaking to Teen Vogue, Sasha Bhasin, who plays Praveena, admitted she'd love for people to see more of the new couple if the show gets renewed. 'If there's a season 3, in my ideal world, it's like Juliana and I are in this fun relationship like honeymoon space,' Bhasin said





