Will the Panthers Beat the Saints? Here Are Our Staff Predictions

The Carolina Panthers have lost three straight, yet they somehow still hold first place in the NFC South. That could well change this afternoon. They're in New

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is tackled by New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The two teams are 3-5, so the winner will grab sole possession of first once the clock hits zero.

The Saints have had the Panthers' number recently, but they have yet to meet this season. How will this one go? The Carolina Panthers have a chance to pick up a much-needed division win against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Also read Breezy Day for Tailgating, Officials, Meme of the Week

However, this will be a tough road test for Carolina. The Panthers need better protection for Bryce Young and a strong defensive performance under interim coordinator Todd Wash. New Orleans is coming off an overtime win against Cleveland and will look to carry that momentum into Sunday’s matchup. Expect a close game, but the Saints get the edge at home.

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore with Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Apparently no team in the NFC South is going out of its way to want to win the title. It’s a division where every team is at least 2 games under .500 and every club has a losing home record. A year ago, the Saints won just two games, which included a sweep of the Panthers.

Advertisement

Bryce Young has not been super sharp as of late, but he showed a lot of resiliency last Sunday. Carolina has turned over the ball 12 times this season, but Kellen Moore’s team has been even worse. There will be a lot of bend-but-don’t-break by the Panthers’ defense, who will limit the Saints to four field goals and one touchdown, so Dave Canales’s club will eke out a one-point win.

The margins are as thin as can possibly be this Sunday. These two teams are evenly matched. The Panthers have the best win , but the Saints have been better of late . They are not separated by much.

Will Bryce Young shred the Saints' fifth-worst pass defense? Can Tyler Shough take advantage of a depleted Panthers' secondary? Might Chuba Hubbard plow through the Saints' fourth-worst rushing defense? The Panthers have more advantages than disadvantages, and they could get back a number of healthy contributors.

Still, it won't be an easy one. If there's ever a time for Carolina to get right, it’s on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. This Saints defense is the second-worst pass defense Carolina has faced. New Orleans ranks 28th in the NFL in passing yards allowed, surrendering 236.6 per game.

Advertisement

As an overall defense, New Orleans is arguably the worst, ranking 29th in rushing yards allowed per game. Carolina may have reinforcements coming to the defense, as EDGE Jaelan Phillips and cornerback Will Lee III are both listed as questionable for Sunday. Even if the defense underperforms, this is a game where Carolina should be able to keep up in a shootout.

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.