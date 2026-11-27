The biggest question about the 2027 Mets’ offense is becoming apparent.

Robert Sabo for the NY Post Paul Goldschmidt makes so much sense for the Mets, who can use his veteran leadership and, more notably, his ability against left-handed pitchers, which is aging like Tom Cruise.

At this stage in his career, Goldschmidt — as a platoon bat who can still play a good first base — is solid in every facet, but he does not have the pop he once had. After a fast start last season, he launched just four home runs in his final 51 games.

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His first-base partner almost assuredly will be Jared Young, who enjoyed a breakout 2026 season , but is held back by a lack of pop at a power position. Given a decent run at first base last season, he powered nine home runs in 103 games. , a really useful player whose lone knock coming up through the system and one that lingers today concerns whether he has enough pop.