Will the Huskers Salvage Their Season?

Nebraska shut out Rutgers 31-0 and picked up the sixth win it needed to get to a bowl game. Now comes the tougher question Adam Carriker asks on the Carriker Ch

Nebraska shut out Rutgers 31-0 and picked up the sixth win it needed to get to a bowl game. Now comes the tougher question Adam Carriker asks on the Carriker Chronicles: Can the Huskers beat Ohio State or Iowa and salvage their season?

Nebraska could still finish with a losing record if it drops both games and loses its bowl. It could also get to eight wins. Carriker gives his most likely outcome and explains what Matt Rhule, Anthony Colandrea, Rob Aurich and Glenn Thomas need to show down the stretch. The Rutgers game offered a reminder of how good Nebraska’s defense can be.

Also read Adam Carriker Praises Nebraska's Defensive Shutout and Rushing Attack in Win Over Rutgers

Carriker digs into the third-down numbers and asks why the Huskers haven’t taken better advantage of a defense that can get off the field. He also wonders if the offense started to find an identity against Rutgers. That matters when the lights get brighter. If Nebraska knows what it does well and trusts it, the offense has something to lean on when a game gets tight.

There are still basic things to clean up. Nebraska needs to cut down on penalties, get the plays called on time, and get more out of its possessions. Carriker brings up Jamal Rule and the run game as part of a bigger question. Can the offense be effective enough to help the defense win a close game?

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A few steady drives could make a big difference against either opponent. Carriker also asks Husker fans which team they’d rather beat, Ohio State or Iowa. The poll went to Iowa. Ohio State brings the challenge of facing one of the top teams in the AP Poll, but Husker fans know how much the Iowa game can shape the way they feel about a season.

As Carriker jokes, Iowa has figured out the forward pass, so watch out. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. To explain how quickly a season can change, Carriker looks back at the 2012 Redskins. That team turned things around after its bye week and won the NFC East. He also brings up Lane Kiffin and LSU sitting at 6-4.

You can have all the talent in the world, but players still have to execute, take coaching, and find ways to win. As Carriker puts it, money can’t buy wins. Looking ahead, Carriker sees fewer offseason question marks than Nebraska had a year ago. The Huskers know who their quarterback is in Colandrea, and Aurich is coming back.

There are still questions about who will run the offense and whether there could be a change at special teams coordinator. Carriker’s prediction is that Nebraska beats Iowa and finishes the regular season 7-5. In his eyes, seven wins would salvage the season. Eight would make it a success.

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Would a win over Iowa be enough for you to feel good about where Nebraska football is headed? Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times.

He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins.

He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL.

Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!