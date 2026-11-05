Will the Glenville High School football team play in the OHSAA football playoffs?

A decision is expected Thursday from the Eighth District Court of Appeals regarding the Glenville High School football team’s participation in the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) football playoffs.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A decision is expected Thursday from the Eighth District Court of Appeals regarding the Glenville High School football team’s participation in the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘We will play the game anytime, anywhere’: Glenville willing to sit 10 players in question The Glenville Tarblooders were scheduled to play University School on Friday, Oct. 30 in the first round of the playoffs. That game was canceled Thursday, Oct. 29. Also wrapped up in this drama is the Salem Senior High School football team. The Salem Quakers are lined up to play the winner of Glenville and University School on Friday, Nov. 6.

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Association officials canceled the game between Glenville and University School, saying an investigation revealed that Ginn Academy students were inaccurately assigned to Glenville for student participation opportunities. Ginn Academy is a non-member magnet school that does not offer sports. Its students may participate in athletics at the Cleveland Metropolitan School District school closest to their home.

On Friday, Oct. 30, Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Andrew Santoli granted a temporary restraining order, and the game was rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 31. According to Jon Benedict, communications officer for the school district, the Glenville players showed up for the game at noon on Oct. 31, but their opponent did not.

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A University School official released this statement Saturday, Oct. 31: “University School prepared and looked forward to competing in this year’s State Football Tournament in its match-up with Glenville, originally scheduled for the evening of Friday, October 30. We were disappointed to learn of the initial cancellation of the contest on Thursday, October 29 and, then, surprised to learn of the temporary restraining order leading the OHSAA to reschedule the game for the afternoon of Saturday, October 31.

We will not compete in the now re-scheduled contest, respect the court’s prudence in deciding the ultimate outcome of the legal dispute, and will prepare to compete with Salem on Friday night if that is the resolution. ” This is the second time Glenville has been removed from the football playoffs. In 2018, the team was removed for the same violation, fined $5,000 and placed on probation until 2021.

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