Winds of up to 60 miles per hour in Manhattan could mean a parade without balloons.

Will the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade still happen if there's a storm? Though Macy's states the parade will happen"rain or shine," there are exceptions for public safety we may be seeing this year.

Thursday will see wind gusts of 40-50 miles per hour. All of New York City will be on high wind watch, with gusts up to 60 miles per hour, according to NBC New York's Storm Team 4. Thursday's rain will be heaviest from midday into the evening. This is good news for the parade, which is set to end around 12:30 p.m.When the parade begins at 8:30 a.m., both sustained winds and wind gusts should be below these thresholds.

Also read High Winds Threaten Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons

However, by 10-11 a.m., wind gusts could be 35 mph or higher, which would force handlers to ground the balloons. These winds don’t factor in the"wind tunnel" effect that can often increase gusts in the city as wind funnels between Manhattan’s skyscrapers. While we might have small rain pockets to dampen the parade, the rain won't be strong enough to truly affect it.

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Though it's unlikely the parade will be canceled, there's a real possibility that the balloons will be grounded. In previous years with high wind speeds, balloons have been tied to trucks instead of handled by people, flown lower to the ground, or not flown at all. The last Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in which balloons were grounded was in 1971. All ten balloons that were set to march were sidelined either before or during the parade. The parade floats continued the route as normal.