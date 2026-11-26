Millions of Americans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, but heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Thursday could complicate holiday plans across central Pennsylvania.

Millions of Americans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, but heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Thursday could complicate holiday plans across central Pennsylvania.

PennDOT, Amtrak and local utility companies say they're preparing for the weather and the holiday travel rush. They're also encouraging people to take extra precautions before heading out. PennDOT crews have been inspecting drainage areas throughout the region ahead of the expected rainfall, clearing leaves, garbage and other debris to help prevent water from collecting on roadways. A PennDOT spokesperson, Frizi Schreffler, said crews have already been working to prepare for the possibility of heavy rain.

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"That is something that our crews have been doing knowing that we could get a lot of heavy rain in the area," Schreffler said. Crews are also checking for low-hanging branches and other potential hazards. If trees or large limbs come down and block roadways, PennDOT said workers will respond.