Will Texans get $1,500 checks? What Gina Hinojosa’s plan needs to make it happen

Gina Hinojosa wants $1,500 checks for Texas households, but her plan needs legislative approval before payments can begin.

Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa wants Texas lawmakers to authorize one-time $1,500 refund checks for every household using $17 billion from the state’s Rainy Day Fund. Her victory over Republican Governor Greg Abbott has turned what was a campaign promise into an immediate test of her ability to work across party lines.

Families would not receive money automatically because the Legislature must first pass a bill, with eligibility rules and a distribution process yet to be established. Newsweek contacted Hinojosa via email for comment on Thursday morning. Why It Matters Hinojosa built the proposal around a simple affordability argument: Texans facing pressure from housing, groceries, health care and other expenses should benefit from state money that is otherwise sitting in reserve.

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She said that the fund had grown to approximately $27 billion during an interview with KPRC’s ENOUGH. Her approach would retain about $10 billion for future needs and send the remainder back into the economy. The plan now offers an early measure of the incoming governor’s political reach. Winning statewide office gave her a mandate to pursue her platform, but it did not give her the power to deliver the refunds alone.

Key Points What To Know Hinojosa framed the payments as a refund rather than a continuing government benefit, placing direct financial relief at the center of her economic agenda.

“My plan is to send money back to the people, $1,500 to every Texas household as a refund,” she told KPRC. The governor-elect argued that public funds could do more for residents if spent in communities instead of remaining in Austin.

“We should send it back to the people so it can work in the economy, especially at a time when Texans are struggling so much,” she said. Her campaign has called the proposed payments a “corruption tax refund” and said she would declare an affordability emergency on her first day in office before asking legislators to produce the necessary measure. That timetable would begin a negotiation rather than trigger immediate checks.

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Legislative leaders would have to agree on the wording of the program, determine which residents count as a household and decide how state officials would identify recipients. The Political Challenge Ahead Hinojosa has suggested that representatives from both parties could support returning money to their constituents, giving the proposal a populist appeal beyond her Democratic base. The argument also creates a difficult choice for opponents.

Voting against the bill could expose lawmakers to criticism that they blocked direct relief, while supporting it would mean endorsing a signature policy from a newly elected Democratic governor. Yet the scale of the withdrawal may produce a competing debate over fiscal caution. The Rainy Day Fund exists as a state reserve, and legislators will have to decide whether present cost pressures justify using most of the balance identified by the incoming administration.

That disagreement is likely to shape the opening phase of Hinojosa’s governorship. Her broader agenda includes expanding Medicaid, seeking the repeal of the private-school voucher program and ending tax breaks for large data centers, each of which would also require cooperation from lawmakers. How Other Refund Programs Have Worked President Donald Trump has repeatedly proposed returning tariff revenue to Americans through direct payments, including a $2,000 “tariff dividend” aimed at low- and middle-income households.

However, no such payments have been approved or distributed nearly a year after the idea was first promoted. During Trump’s first term, Congress approved two rounds of pandemic-era economic impact payments. Eligible adults could receive up to $1,200 in the first round and $600 in the second, with additional amounts available for qualifying children. The Internal Revenue Service later allowed people who missed payments to claim the money through the Recovery Rebate Credit.

States have also used budget surpluses, tax revenue and targeted relief programs to issue money. The IRS identified special payments made by 21 states during 2022, including California, Colorado, Florida and Virginia. New York is sending automatic energy rebate checks worth up to $200 to qualifying taxpayers in fall 2026, while New Jersey’s ANCHOR program provides income-tested property-tax relief to eligible homeowners and renters.

Those examples show that direct payments are administratively possible, but they usually rely on tax records and defined income or residency rules. Hinojosa has not yet explained how Texas would identify each household or prevent duplicate claims. What Happens Next Hinojosa is scheduled to take office in January 2027, after Abbott conceded the race on election night. Texans should watch for the introduction of enabling legislation and the first concrete details about residency, household definitions and delivery.

Until those steps occur, the checks remain a proposal rather than guaranteed payments. Contact Newsweek editor on this story: Edward Pearcey.lawmakers to authorize one-time $1,500 refund checks for every household using $17 billion from the state’s Rainy Day Fund. Families would not receive money automatically because the Legislature must first pass a bill, with eligibility rules and a distribution process yet to be established.

Hinojosa built the proposal around a simple affordability argument: Texans facing pressure from housing, groceries, health care and other expenses should benefit from state money that is otherwise sitting in reserve. The plan now offers an early measure of the incoming governor’s political reach. Winning statewide office gave her a mandate to pursue her platform, but it did not give her the power to deliver the refunds alone.

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The money would come from Texas’ Economic Stabilization Fund, commonly known as the Rainy Day Fund. What To Know Hinojosa framed the payments as a refund rather than a continuing government benefit, placing direct financial relief at the center of her economic agenda.

“My plan is to send money back to the people, $1,500 to every Texas household as a refund,” she told KPRC. The governor-elect argued that public funds could do more for residents if spent in communities instead of remaining in Austin.

“We should send it back to the people so it can work in the economy, especially at a time when Texans are struggling so much,” she said.a “corruption tax refund” and said she would declare an affordability emergency on her first day in office before asking legislators to produce the necessary measure. Legislative leaders would have to agree on the wording of the program, determine which residents count as a household and decide how state officials would identify recipients.

Hinojosa has suggested that representatives from both parties could support returning money to their constituents, giving the proposal a populist appeal beyond her Democratic base. Voting against the bill could expose lawmakers to criticism that they blocked direct relief, while supporting it would mean endorsing a signature policy from a newly elected Democratic governor.

The Rainy Day Fund exists as a state reserve, and legislators will have to decide whether present cost pressures justify using most of the balance identified by the incoming administration. Her broader agenda includes expanding Medicaid, seeking the repeal of the private-school voucher program and ending tax breaks for large data centers, each of which would also require cooperation from lawmakers.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly proposed returning tariff revenue to Americans through direct payments, including a $2,000 “tariff dividend” aimed at low- and middle-income households. However, no such payments have been approved or distributed nearly a year after the idea was first promoted. Eligible adults could receive up to $1,200 in the first round and $600 in the second, with additional amounts available for qualifying children.

The Internal Revenue Service later allowed people who missed payments to claim the money through the Recovery Rebate Credit. The IRS identified special payments made by 21 states during 2022, including California, Colorado, Florida and Virginia. New York is sending automatic energy rebate checks worth up to $200 to qualifying taxpayers in fall 2026, while New Jersey’s ANCHOR program provides income-tested property-tax relief to eligible homeowners and renters.

Those examples show that direct payments are administratively possible, but they usually rely on tax records and defined income or residency rules. Hinojosa is scheduled to take office in January 2027, after Abbott conceded the race on election night. Texans should watch for the introduction of enabling legislation and the first concrete details about residency, household definitions and delivery.