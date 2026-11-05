Will Stuart Returns to England Squad for Australia Clash

England prop Will Stuart returns from an eight-month injury layoff to join the Pom Squad for the match against Australia, boosting the front row's set-piece dominance.

England tighthead prop Will Stuart is set to return to the national team setup on Sunday for the upcoming test match against Australia at Twickenham. The 30-year-old forwards player completes the reunion of the Pom Squad, a specialized group of bench replacements designed to provide a decisive physical impact in the final stages of games. Stuart joins fellow front-rower Ellis Genge and loosehead Joe Heyes, alongside back-rower Fin Baxter, who is also recovering from a long-term foot injury. Their collective return signals a significant strategic upgrade for England ahead of their November 2024 fixture against the Wallabies.

Stuart's Unusual Achilles Recovery Process

Stuart's absence was necessitated by a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered during Bath's victory over Munster in December. The injury occurred in a scrum, prompting an initial wait of two weeks for surgical intervention due to the need for pain-relief gas to numb the sensation. This delay created a challenging period of inactivity that was complicated by Stuart's tendency to sleepwalk while under the influence of pain medication.

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During this eight-month layoff, Stuart experienced a bizarre and dangerous complication where he sleepwalked across his house with the ruptured tendon. Medical staff insisted he wear a protective boot to sleep to prevent re-injury, particularly during episodes where he might have walked into a bathroom. The physiotherapy regimen included a gradual reduction in elevated wedges, transitioning from crutches to normal shoes, which allowed him to regain independence quickly despite the chaotic nature of his home environment.

Strategic Impact of the Pom Squad Reunion

The reunion of the Pom Squad allows England to deploy a double punch combination in the front row, a tactical evolution inspired by South Africa's successful bomb squad strategy. Joe Heyes, who is set to start the match at tighthead, highlighted the immense confidence the group places in their ability to finish matches or hold the line when replacements enter the fray. This cohesion was forged during previous blocks of play where the front-row sets operated with high synchronization.

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Heyes emphasized that the group understands the critical nature of international rugby, where seconds can determine the outcome of a contest. The squad maintains a high level of mental engagement, ensuring that every scrum is treated with maximum intensity. Stuart's return adds a 135kg frame to the unit, providing significant forward momentum and power that England expects to leverage against the Australian pack.

Referee Focus and Scrums Mechanics

Rugby's leading referees have gathered in Windsor throughout the week to study scrum footage ahead of the Nations Championship, signaling a forthcoming clampdown on technical infractions. The new enforcement focuses on preventing loosehead props from tucking their shoulders incorrectly, a habit that can cause scrums to overbalance and collapse. This regulatory shift towards greater technical accuracy aligns well with Stuart's experience and the team's rigorous training methods.

England's coaching staff prioritizes man-on-man scrum training in live sessions rather than using machines, ensuring players are prepared for the dynamic resistance of international opponents. Stuart noted that the first scrum after his return felt unusual, requiring him to adjust his head position and engagement depth. The team's commitment to staying switched on during these high-stakes collisions is designed to gain an upper hand at the set-piece against teams like Australia.

Physical Adjustment and Future Outlook

Turning 30, Stuart acknowledges that his body requires more time to warm up, taking approximately an hour and a half to reach peak physical readiness. He spent the early stages of his recovery cutting weight and building endurance, a process he described as insufferable for his household but necessary for his return to elite fitness. Stuart expressed satisfaction that his Achilles did not fail during his initial return to scrummaging, noting that consistent play helps the body adapt to the demands of professional rugby.

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With Fin Baxter also available to contribute, England faces the Wallabies with a deeper and more physically imposing forward pack. The combination of Stuart's power, Heyes' leadership, and Baxter's versatility provides England with multiple tactical options to dominate the power battle. The team's preparation, combined with the return of these key injured players, sets the stage for a formidable display of set-piece dominance in the upcoming clash.