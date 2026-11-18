Will The Star Wars/Marvel Crossover Be An Official Superman #75 Moment For 2027? Will It Sell A Million?

Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles #1 is being positioned as a major comics event, with Marvel chasing a Superman #75-level launch. Kevin Smith and David Marquez's 2027 crossover aims to pull lapsed and first-time readers into comic shops for midnight sales.

Superman #75 sold millions on hype, media coverage and collector demand, but became a warning sign for overordering and speculation. The big question is whether the Star Wars/Marvel Crossover can drive massive orders and sales without repeating that market hangover.

Also read Star Wars Star Tina Simmons Dies, Tributes Pour In for Veteran Actress

, and Marvel is treating the launch like an event that might pull people into shops who have not bought a comic in years, if ever.how this comic book will reach people who don't even know comic books still exist, but will do what they have to for Luke Skywalker and Spider-Man, Darth Vader and Doctor Doom and Han Solo and Thanos moments. And that's what led me to recall, it was the final chapter of the Doomsday/Superman fight, told almost entirely in full-page panels.

Superman died in the street in Metropolis, in Lois Lane's arms. DC printed three million copies of a collector's edition sealed in a black polybag with a bleeding S logo, a black armband, a poster, a stamp, a trading card and a Daily Planet obituary. There was also a cheaper newsstand version. The reaction was immediate.

Advertisement

Shops that normally ordered a dozen copies of a Superman title ordered hundreds or thousands. Lines formed before opening. Some stores sold out in under an hour and limited purchases to one copy. Mainstream news covered it.

People who did not read comics walked in because they had heard Superman was dead. Estimates put total sales, across printings, at around six million copies. It looked like the biggest single sales day comics had ever seen. The aftermath was less triumphant.

Most of those millions of copies were saved rather than read. Values never rose far above cover price for the common editions. The speculation that followed, alongside other high-profile relaunches of the period, helped inflate a market that collapsed a few years later. Retailers who had ordered heavily were left with stock.

Readers who had only come for the death did not stay. #75 depends on how many people outside the existing audience actually turn up, and whether the shops that stay open past midnight have ordered enough to meet them. The original#75 proved that mainstream curiosity can move millions of copies. It also proved that most of those copies will still be in boxes thirty years later.

Advertisement

But can it do it for half a year? The Final Order Cut-Off for issue 1 is the 23rd of November…Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant.

Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist. Official: Absolute Firestorm Comes To DC ComicsAO3 Back Online In The Daily LITG, 16th of November, 2026 AO3 Back Online was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again.

Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaroundUncloaking The Covers to Midnight X-Men #2 And Midnight Spider-Man #2Mike Molcher Quits Judge Dredd And 2000 AD Next MonthSuperman Unlimited #19 hits stores Wednesday as the Man of Steel gets transformed into a one-eyed, three-tentacled alien monstrosity mid-adventure. Star Wars: The Fall of Kylo Ren #4 sends Kylo and Tava Ren after a relentless assassin droid on Zagrya as the Knights of Ren turn on one of their own.

Nightwing #144 brings Dick Grayson face to face with Mayor Bisogni in Blüdhaven, where a superhighway showdown meets family legacy and cheeseburgers.