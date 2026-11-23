The two actors were not forced to evacuate during the blaze, Page Six was told.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were home when a blaze broke out at the Oscar-winning actor’s $42 million compound Monday morning — but the incident did not force them to evacuate the premises.

Page Six has learned that Smith, 58, and his longtime wife, 55, were both staying at the Calabasas mansion at the time of the emergency. As we previously reported, officials responded to a “shed on fire with no spread to the brush” at the residence shortly after midnight. A large fire burns at Will Smith’s estate on Cold Canyon Road in Calabasas, California, Monday, Nov. 23.

Also read Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Step Out For Rare Family Outing With Kids

The home of Will Smith stands in Calabasas on Monday, November 23, 2026, following a fire late in the night. A dual-purpose fire truck was dispatched to the scene, and the flames were ultimately extinguished.

“On November 23, 2026, at approximately 12:04 a.m., deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Station responded to a report of a structure fire on the 1400 block of Cold Canyon Road in the city of Calabasas,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told Page Six. No other structures were damaged as a result of the shed fire, officials said Monday.

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“Security at the location reported a maintenance shed was on fire. Upon arrival, deputies saw a shed type of structure engulfed in flames. ” The statement revealed that other structures on the property remained undamaged, and the cause of the fire was “accidental. ”Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith, and Jaden Smith enjoy a family outing in Malibu, Calif.

, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Will and Jada were spotted out in Malibu earlier in the weekend, visiting Soho House’s Little Beach House with their children, Jaden, 28, and Willow, 26. Community GuidelinesOur community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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Use the report tool to alert us when someone breaks the rules. Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! A large fire burns at Will Smith's estate on Cold Canyon Road in Calabasas, California, Monday, Nov. 23.

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The home of Will Smith stands in Calabasas on Monday, November 23, 2026, following a fire late in the night. No other structures were damaged as a result of the shed fire, officials said Monday. Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith, and Jaden Smith enjoy a family outing in Malibu, Calif. , Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026.