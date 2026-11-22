Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith enjoy a family gathering at Malibu's Soho House on Saturday, fueling reports the couple has resumed cohabitation after years of separation.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith spent a relaxed Saturday afternoon at Malibu's Soho House, surrounded by their extended family in a candid display of unity. The Oscar-winning actor, aged 58, and his wife, aged 55, were observed standing in the venue's car park, appearing cheerful and engaged with their loved ones. Their daughter Willow, who is 26 years old, was present at the gathering, as was their son Jaden, who is 28 years old. The event also featured Will's mother, Caroline Bright, who is 89 years old, and Jada's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, who is 73 years old, highlighting the multi-generational nature of the outing.

Family Style and Celebrity Appearance

Will Smith clearly stood out in the cozy gathering, sporting a distinct look with a graying beard and a buzz cut. He accessorized his casual attire with a bright red jacket and a white baseball cap, creating a relaxed aesthetic suitable for the Malibu setting. Jada Pinkett Smith complemented the casual vibe with a fashion-forward ensemble, wearing a black leather bomber jacket over a black button-down blouse. She paired the top with wide-legged gray trousers, finishing the look with red shoes and a chic black purse that added a pop of color to her outfit.

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Willow Smith matched the stylish yet comfortable theme of the family trip, wearing a green-patterned coat over baggy beige trousers. Her outfit was completed with rugged black boots that stopped short of the hem of her trousers, showcasing her modern personal style. As an ever-doting son, Will Smith let his mother, Caroline Bright, hold onto his arm as they navigated the venue, demonstrating a warm familial bond. The scene captured the essence of a blended family enjoying a rare moment of leisure away from the public eye.

Cohabitation Reports and Relationship Timeline

This family outing occurs amidst significant reports that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have reportedly started sharing a home again as of two years ago. The couple, who wed on December 31, 1997, in an intimate ceremony in Baltimore, Maryland, have navigated a complex public relationship trajectory. In October 2023, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed during an appearance on NBC's Today show that the couple had secretly separated in 2016. She described the situation not as a legal divorce, but as a separation where they remained married while living apart.

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Jada Pinkett Smith explained to the media that the secrecy was due to being unready to publicly present their partnership status. She stated that by 2016, both parties felt exhausted by trying to maintain a fantasy of what the other person should be. Despite the separation, a source told People magazine in July that Will Smith moved back in with his wife two years prior. The insider emphasized that the couple is happy, loves each other, and remains committed to supporting one another.

Public Appearances and Recent Events

The couple previously had a public reunion at Christian Louboutin's Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week in June. During that event, they were spotted on the red carpet posing for photos with their daughter Willow, Jada's mother Adrienne, and Will's eldest son Trey, who is 34 years old and is from his previous marriage to Sheree Zampino. This appearance followed a period where the couple had been living apart, a situation that arose after Jada admitted to a romantic entanglement with another man.

Earlier in the year, the couple was together in Philadelphia to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States on July 4. Although Will Smith was set to perform, weather delays pushed his appearance to 2am with the Roots. A source noted that Jada Pinkett Smith was present with him during the event, reinforcing the narrative of their renewed closeness. These recent appearances contrast with earlier years when the couple was often seen separately or discussing the difficulties of their partnership.

Recent Gifts and Personal Statements

Signs of reconciliation and affection have been visible in the couple's recent social media interactions and personal statements. This past February, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that Will Smith had gifted her life-sized pillows of their blended family for Valentine's Day. She shared a video of the unique gift on her Instagram Stories, writing a caption about life-size pillows for a family snuggle, which served as a public testament to their current bond.

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Jada Pinkett Smith previously told People magazine in a 2023 interview that the couple was doing heavy-duty work together to figure out their future. She expressed deep love for Will Smith while acknowledging the need to allow him space to figure things out for himself. With the recent reports of them sharing a home and the public display of unity in Malibu, it appears the couple has moved into a new chapter of their relationship, one characterized by shared living and family cohesion.