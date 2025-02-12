Will Smith and Andy Tennant's Creative Battles on 'Hitch': A Director's Perspective

This article delves into the behind-the-scenes creative clashes between director Andy Tennant and Will Smith during the making of the hit romantic comedy 'Hitch.' Tennant reveals the initial misalignments in their visions for the film and how they ultimately found common ground to create a successful movie. The director also touches upon Smith's attempts to delay the film's completion and the role played by Jada Pinkett Smith in mediating the situation.

The 2005 romantic comedy, Hitch , might have been a box office success, but according to the film's director, Andy Tennant , making it wasn't as smooth as the final product. Tennant reflected on creative tensions with Will Smith during the production, revealing that their visions for the film didn't initially align. \Tennant said, 'We had our difficulties. The movie I wanted to make and the movie Will wanted to make, neither one of those movies is as good as the movie we made together.

It was a battle.' He alleged that Smith tried to 'back out' at the last minute, wanting to work on the film further. However, Tennant credited Jada Pinkett Smith for helping mediate the situation, saying, 'Jada was a big help. She kind of seconded some of my instincts. There was a time during prep when I was pushing back on a lot of crazy s–t that was happening.' \Hitch went on to gross over $370 million worldwide and remains one of Smith's most popular films. The movie, which starred Smith as a professional 'date doctor' helping clients navigate the dating world, also featured Eva Mendes and Kevin James in breakout roles. Tennant admitted to having 'a really good idea for a sequel' and revealed that he was in talks with a Sony executive about it. He said, 'I was talking to an executive at Sony, and he said Will’s production company is developing a sequel.' While he didn't reveal details of his own concept, Tennant acknowledged the situation with a shrug: 'Hey, that’s Hollywood.' This would add to a busy year for Smith, who is also preparing to release his first album in over 20 years. The album rollout began last year with 'You Can Make It' featuring Fridayy and Sunday Service Choir, which became his first No. 1 on Billboard's Gospel Airplay chart. It was followed by 'Work of Art' with Russ and Jaden Smith, 'TANTRUM' with Joyner Lucas, and the latest single, 'Beautiful Scars' with Big Sean and featuring Obanga. \Last month, Smith stated, 'I’m more artistic than I’ve ever been, a better actor than I’ve ever been, a better poet than I’ve ever been … I’m going to be better on stage than I’ve ever been. I’m just on fire about this next creative phase of my life and career.' His tour is set for June and draws inspiration from a quote by Quincy Jones about artists who 'believe impossible s–t can happen.' A third instalment is expected by the end of the year. As part of his return to music, Smith has already performed two sold-out shows in San Diego and is scheduled to headline France’s Positiv Festival on July 31. He told, 'Getting back out city to city, seeing people and feeling the energy keeps me creatively alive.'





