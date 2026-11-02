Will Mellor Reveals Prince William Broke Up His Nightclub Fight

Actor Will Mellor shares how Prince William intervened in a nightclub brawl and discusses his battle with depression following family losses.

Actor Will Mellor recently shared a startling anecdote about an encounter with Prince William during an appearance on Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast. The star of Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps revealed that the future king once physically intervened to stop a fight between him and another club patron.

Prince William Intervenes in Brawl

Mellor described the chaotic scene where he was grappling with another man on the floor of a nightclub while using crutches for support. Suddenly, hands grabbed his shoulders and lifted him up as a voice commanded him to stop the altercation. The actor identified the voice as belonging to Prince William, who told him, 'Leave it. He's not worth it.'

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The comedian noted the surreal nature of the moment, joking about his physical condition while being restrained by royalty. He recalled shouting back at the prince, insisting that the other man had pushed him off his crutches. Despite the intervention, Secret Service agents were visible in the periphery, preparing to escort the group out of the venue.

Mellor continued to plead his case to the prince as security carried him toward the exit. He asked William to tell the other man that the incident was not his fault. The royal figure reportedly reassured him by saying, 'It's all right. Don't worry about it,' before the actor was ultimately thrown out of the club.

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Aftermath and Friend's Reaction

The story took a humorous turn the following day when a friend contacted Mellor to recount what he had witnessed. The friend stated he would never forget seeing Prince William with his hands on Mellor's shoulders, delivering the same advice as if they were old mates. This perspective highlighted the casual yet authoritative demeanor the royal displayed during the incident.

Mellor branded this specific exchange as one of the best stories in his new autobiography, Where There's A Will: My Story. He emphasized the absurdity of being helped by a future monarch while simultaneously being ejected from a nightlife establishment. The anecdote serves as a lighthearted counterpoint to the heavier topics discussed later in the interview.

Battle With Depression and Loss

Despite the jovial tone of the royal encounter, Mellor broke down in tears while discussing his struggles with severe depression. He opened up about hating himself during a dark period triggered by the deaths of his father and sister. The actor explained that he slipped into a deep emotional hole after losing his mother Joanne to a heart attack in 2012.

Joanne Mellor was born with Marfan syndrome, a genetic connective tissue disorder that caused significant mental and physical disabilities. She suffered multiple health scares throughout her life, with medical professionals often predicting she would not survive. Her sudden death two weeks after returning from a respite trip left Will feeling helpless and unable to protect her.

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The actor described how his usual positive personality vanished, replaced by an inability to get out of bed or care for his children. He admitted that he became a difficult person to be around, contradicting his public image as a live wire dedicated to making others happy. This loss marked a turning point where he felt he could no longer fix things for those he loved.

Coping Mechanisms and Recovery

In an attempt to escape his grief, Mellor turned to drinking and gambling, seeking a high to numb his pain. He acknowledged that these behaviors only sent him further down a destructive path. He expressed deep regret over his actions, stating that he hated himself for failing to cope with the trauma in a healthy manner.

Recovery began when he stopped the activities that worsened his mental state. Mellor realized that pretending everything was fine at the pub masked his true feelings, which returned upon waking up the next morning. Identifying this cycle was crucial for his healing process.

His wife played a pivotal role in helping him navigate this difficult time. By ceasing the harmful habits and accepting support, he gradually emerged from the cloud of depression. The candid discussion provides insight into the personal costs behind his public career and resilience.