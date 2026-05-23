Will Mellor Responds to Racist Troll After Being Branded Traitor

The article discusses Will Mellor's response to a vile troll who wrote a racist comment on his family's holiday advert. The actor was branded a 'traitor' by the troll, and in a new social media post, Mellor hit back by asking to know why he was labeled a traitor. The internet community reacted with sympathy and outrage at the troll's language and behavior. The holiday company Solmar Villas also defended Mellor in the comments, stating their pride in having him and his family in their ad.

Will Mellor hit back at a racist troll in a new social media post on Thursday, after he was branded an 'absolute traitor' for starring in an advert with his family.

The Strictly Come Dancing star recently appeared in the advert for the holiday company Solmar Villas with his wife Michelle McSween, their daughter Renee, 17, and son Jayden, 21. But the actor was forced to hit back at a vile troll who wrote on X: 'I've just seen your holiday advert. You absolute TRAITOR!

'. Will then responded: 'Why am I a traitor?!?

' which led the user to post: 'I'll give you a clue. OK. Will. British TV likes to give out the idea that mixed relationships are the norm.

They're not. They exist of course yes but the norm though? No. You fell into it though. Personally, I would have refused to help....

(sic)'. A furious Will then replied: 'It's my f***ing wife and children in the Advert!!!??! What are you talking about!??!

', with the holiday company Solmar Villas showing their support for Will in the comments, writing: 'So proud to have you and your amazing family in our ad, Will'. Others also expressed their fury at the troll in the comments, with Fleur East writing: 'So stupid!!! And outrageous!! It's mad that this still goes on. When will it end?





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Will Mellor Racist Troll Holiday Advert Mixed Relationships Britain TV Treats Mixed Relationships As The Norm Solmar Villas Criticisms Support For Will Mellor

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