Sesame Street parodies Mariah Carey's record-breaking holiday song with a letter U theme. Cookie Monster gets underwear. Will Mariah Carey reclaim the Hot 100 spot?

Sesame Street released an adorable new music video on Friday, November 27, that spoofs Mariah Carey's massive holiday hit All I Want for Christmas Is You with an educational twist. The segment stars beloved Muppets Abby Cadabby, Grover, Elmo, and Cookie Monster, who sing about the importance of the letter U while festive Christmas scenes unfold in the background.

The video aims to teach children about the letter while humorously referencing the original song's cultural dominance during the holiday season. The Muppets share in the music video what U-inspired Christmas gifts they hope to find under the tree, including a unicorn for Abby, a UFO for Elmo, and a ukulele for Grover.

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Cookie Monster's specific reaction to receiving underwear provides the comedic climax of the educational segment. The sweets-loving Muppet gasps in awe as he pulls out from the box a pair of white undies featuring purple hearts. He declares happily that it is a letter U Christmas miracle.

The parody serves as a lighthearted tribute to Carey's enduring influence on holiday music charts worldwide. Pop superstar Carey's Christmas staple has so far topped the Hot 100 for 22 weeks since it first reached number one on the Dec. 19, 2019-dated chart. This milestone comes 25 years after the song was originally released.

The holiday classic broke the Hot 100's record for most weeks at number one in December 2025, when it took the summit for a 20th week. It currently boasts 22 weeks at the top spot. Ella Langley took the record from the Queen of Christmas in September, when Choosin Texas nabbed its 23rd week at number one.

While Mariah Carey's song maintains its stronghold, other artists have recently challenged its record-setting runs on the Billboard Hot 100. Ella Langley's achievement highlights the changing dynamics of the music charts and the diverse range of genres that can achieve top chart success during the holiday season.

Industry observers have closely monitored whether Mariah Carey will reclaim the number one spot this year following the recent disruption by Ella Langley. The outcome depends on various factors including holiday sales, streaming numbers, and radio play throughout December.

The release of the Sesame Street parody may contribute to renewed interest in Carey's song, potentially boosting its performance on the charts. The video plays on the character's known love for cookies and sweets by subverting expectations with an unexpected gift.

This creative approach allows Sesame Street to engage with current pop culture trends while maintaining its educational mission. The quartet sings jovially, trading off lines as a green letter U with a Santa hat bounces around to the jolly beat.

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Fans and music enthusiasts are watching the upcoming Billboard reports to see if the Queen of Christmas can restore her position at the top. The original song's longevity demonstrates its unique position in the music industry, remaining relevant decades after its initial release.

Its recurring annual success has become a benchmark for holiday music performance. The competition between these artists adds a layer of excitement for fans and industry analysts alike.

Sesame Street continues to produce content that resonates with both children and adults by blending humor with learning. The segment features the Muppets crooning happily about the importance of the letter U as Christmas scenes play out.

The video includes lyrics such as If we had no U for Christmas, there'd be no U words you see. It also references the line We could not understand, Don't know what we'll do, All we need for Christmas is U.

The Muppets' performance highlights the joy of the season while reinforcing early childhood education concepts. The segment serves as a perfect example of how traditional media adapts to modern pop culture references.

Fans of the show will appreciate the clever wordplay and festive atmosphere that characterizes Sesame Street productions. The video is sure to become a new favorite among families during the holiday season.

The letter U becomes a central theme in the narrative, with each Muppet contributing their own unique perspective. This approach encourages children to think creatively about language and letters.

Sesame Street has a long history of partnering with pop culture icons to create engaging content. This latest collaboration with the spirit of Mariah Carey's hit song continues that tradition.

The video was released on Friday, November 27, just in time for the holiday shopping and streaming season. It offers a fresh take on a classic song that has dominated the charts for decades.

The segment showcases the enduring appeal of both Sesame Street characters and Mariah Carey's music. It bridges the gap between generational audiences through shared cultural touchstones.

Educational content in the form of music videos remains one of the most effective tools for teaching young children. Sesame Street continues to lead the way in this format with high-quality productions.

The release of this video coincides with increased radio play of holiday classics across the United States. It may further solidify the place of Christmas music in popular culture.

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Viewers can expect to hear the catchy tune repeated in households across the country for years to come. The combination of education and entertainment is a hallmark of the Sesame Street brand.

The letter U gets its moment in the spotlight alongside other seasonal staples. The video captures the magic of the holiday season through the eyes of beloved Muppets.

Sesame Street's ability to adapt to current events and trends keeps its content relevant. This latest parody is a testament to the show's creative team.

The segment also highlights the power of music in education. Songs help children memorize letters and concepts more easily than traditional methods.

The festive visuals and cheerful melodies create a warm and inviting atmosphere. It is the perfect addition to any holiday playlist.

Sesame Street continues to prove that learning can be fun and engaging. This U-letter parody is just one example of their innovative approach.

The video serves as a reminder of the joy that music brings to our lives. It celebrates the letter U and the spirit of the holidays.

Fans of Mariah Carey will appreciate the homage to her iconic song. It shows the lasting impact of her music on popular culture.

Sesame Street has once again delivered a high-quality production that entertains and educates. The U-letter parody is a must-watch for families with young children.

The segment demonstrates the show's commitment to staying current and relevant. It continues to be a trusted source of early childhood education.

The video is a delightful blend of humor, music, and learning. It is sure to bring smiles to the faces of viewers of all ages.

Sesame Street remains a cornerstone of children's television. Its ability to adapt and evolve ensures its place in the hearts of fans for generations to come.

The release of this video marks another milestone in the show's long history. It continues to innovate and inspire young minds.

The U-letter parody is a fitting tribute to both Sesame Street and Mariah Carey. It celebrates the joy of the holiday season through music and education.