Will Kyle Monangai Play Tonight? Injury Update, Fantasy Advice For Bears RB in Week 9

Here's what we know about Kyle Monangai's chances of making his return for the Chicago Bears' Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai reacts after a first down carry against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field.

Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Unlike the last handful of weeks, there is at least some hope that Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai might be able to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9. Monangai has missed each of the last four games with a turf toe injury he suffered in Week 4 versus the New York Jets.on Friday, which amounts to his first participation since his injury.

Also read Bears get good injury news, as RB Kyle Monangai practices for first time since Jets game

After that, Monangai drew the questionable tag for Sunday. Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai with the ball in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe first sign is Monangai only putting in one limited practice.

We find it hard to believe the Bears are going to have him suit up off just one limited session after missing four games.believes Monangai's return to practice is a "positive sign for a potential return on the other side of the bye week" rather than a sign he will return in Week 9. When putting it all together, we just don't see Monangai suiting up on Sunday night.

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We'll know for sure around 6:50 p.m. ET, when the Bears drop their inactives. Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect If Monangai is active and there are no reports about him being on a limited snap count, he should be in lineups.

However, the tricky part here is that Monangai plays on Sunday night and if you wait on him and he gets ruled out, your pool of potential replacements is very thin. If you do plan on waiting on Monangai, grab Roschon Johnson if he's available on waivers as a last-second replacement. You'll also want to put Monangai in a flex spot if possible so that gives you more options to replace him.

All that said, barring a desperate situation, you should just keep Monangai on the bench this week because, as we previously discussed, all signs point to him sitting out. Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.