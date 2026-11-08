Will Kyle Monangai play for Bears vs. Buccaneers? NFL insider has new report on his injury

The Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will showcase two of the NFL’s best rushing attacks Sunday night, but will Kyle Monangai be part of the party?

The Chicago Bears' rushing attack has been one of the best in the NFL, but will they get Kyle Monangai back from injury this week?

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 04: Kyle Monangai #25 of the Chicago Bears gestures during the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Jets at Soldier Field on October 04, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will showcase two of the NFL’s best rushing attacks Sunday night, but will Kyle Monangai be part of the party?

Also read Bears get good injury news, as RB Kyle Monangai practices for first time since Jets game

Monangai has missed the Bears’ last four games with thumb and toe injuries, but was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report on Friday after practicing in limited fashion for the first time in more than a month. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Monangai will not play for the Bears on Sunday night, but is expected to return to the field when the Bears come back from their bye week on November 22 against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field.

RB Kyle Monangai won't play today, but he's expected back in Week 11. Fresh legs for Chicago.

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Meanwhile, DB Malik Muhammad II and CB Tyrique Stevenson Sr. should be good to go. Stevenson will play with a splint. That week back will be particularly tough for Chicago as not only will they have to play the Saints, but they’ll have a short turnaround before facing the Detroit Lions in the Motor City on Thanksgiving.

Monangai had a breakout game for the Bears against the New York Jets on October 4 when he rushed for 146 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but he hasn’t been back on the field since after suffering a serious toe injury that left him in a walking boot for a period of time. Fortunately for the Bears D’Andre Swift has picked up the slack in a major way, becoming the first Bears player in nearly 30 years to rush for 10 or more touchdowns in a single season, as well as the most touchdowns any NFL running back has scored so far this season.

Swift and the Bears’ rushing attack will face one of the NFL’s best run defenses when they battle the Buccaneers on Sunday night, with the game airing on NBC Chicago.