Will Kirk Cousins start for the Vikings vs. Packers after trade? Latest update

Will Kirk Cousins start today? The Vikings traded for the veteran QB on Nov. 10. Here's his status for Nov. 15 against the Packers:

"Kirk Cousins will start the football game. Cannot give him enough credit for coming in here, how he's gone about the week. Both him and the coaching staff getting him ready to go, working extremely hard, using all the time we possibly can," O'Connell said.in his first stint ended early, when he tore his Achilles and had to be carted off of the field.

Cousins hit free agency after that season and signed with the Atlanta Falcons. After two full seasons away – as well as the back half of 2023 and the front half of 2026 – Cousins is back with the Vikings. Here's what to know:Las Vegas acquired more early draft capital to build around its new starting quarterback: rookie No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

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Minnesota got the quarterback it had been seeking after weeks of rough play from starter Kyler Murray and backup Carson Wentz, and trading 2024 first round pick J.J. McCarthy to the Giants. The Vikings are committed to going for it this season despite their early offensive struggles. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores has constructed a defense that has been the best in the league at preventing scoring, and Minnesota is 6-2 largely because of that unit.