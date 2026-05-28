Will Ken Paxton Hand Democrats a Texas Senate Seat?

In Texas, the most MAGA politician in America runs against a Democrat who might actually win.

Paxton trounces Cornyn in the Texas Senate Republican primary runoff; Trump waffles between a losing “peace deal” and a return to war in Iran ; and congressional candidate Alex Bores makes the case for A.I. regulation.

Listen on your computer:This week, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss what Ken Paxton’s dominant win over John Cornyn could mean when he faces Democrat James Talarico for the Texas Senate seat in November, how Trump has no good options in the ongoing negotiations over a possible deal with Iran, and why lawmakers need to act on AI before it’s too late with guestTrump and Democrats Get Paxton in Texas, the Senate Nominee They All WantedRebuilding U.S. Missile Inventory: A Multiyear Project‘Broadview 6’ trial canceled as prosecutors acknowledge misconduct before grand juryThis famous MN turkey was depressed. His owner set out to help.

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus episode, Emily, John, and David discuss the content and context of Pope Leo’s first encyclical letter, “Magnifica Humanitas,” its warnings against the dangers of ungoverned AI, and the realism of its approach to technology that outpaces our ability to solve very human problems.. In a moment when American democracy is under assault from authoritarian populists and dogmatic progressives, Wooldridge argues that liberalism itself offers the most resilient framework for pluralistic, self-correcting societies.

Want more Political Gabfest? Join Slate Plus to unlock weekly bonus episodes. Plus, you’ll access ad-free listening across all your favorite Slate podcasts. You can subscribe directly from the Political Gabfest show page onVoted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners.

Stephen Colbert says,"Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.

" The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.





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