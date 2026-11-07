Will Josh O’Connor Be The Next James Bond?

British tabloid 'The Sun' claims 'Challengers' star Josh O’Connor has been cast as the newest James Bond.

at this time. But a British tabloid says that a conversation at a pub has revealed the top-secret casting—if an anonymously sourced rumor is to be believed.are reportedly auditioning for the 007 role, but even former James Bond Pierce Brosnan says the casting process is a mystery.

“I’m just the man in the street who is eager to see who is going to play this epic role of cinematic history,”, the decision is rumored to have been made: a recent colleague of Josh O’Connor, a 36-year-old actor from Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, saysThe news comes as a bit of a game of telephone. Until last week, O'Connor was in the case of, Clifford Odets' 1937 drama about a violin player turned boxer in Depression-era New York City.

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Citing the claims of one of O'Connor's cast mates, an unnamed source tells“Out of nowhere, and oiled by a few glasses of lager, they blurted out that Josh was the next James Bond.

" When the source pushed back, the thespian grew more insistent. “They said that he had confided in them about getting the role when the cast ofhad celebratory drinks after the play finished its run on Halloween," a claim that implies the decision has been made for over a week. If this rumor comes to fruition, it would not be the first time O'Connor took on an iconic UK role.

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In 2021, he took home the outstanding lead actor Emmy for his role as then-Prince, now-. While in his role as the future king, he was encouraged to tap into a side that one might not expect..

"Our job was to make people feel sorry for , so that in season four, when he turns into this at times monstrous character, we understand how he got there. ” A heel turn that isn't unBond, especially the darker Bond we grew used to withhas reached out to O'Connor's representatives for comment, but has not yet received a response. )"It's an incredibly bizarre pinch me moment...even being uttered in that same sentence and being considered for something like that.

But I am afraid, there is nothing to say beyond that.

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