Will Joseph Scores Five Tries as England Rout Eddie Jones' Japan 73-0

Will Joseph scored five tries as England demolished Eddie Jones' Japan team 73-0 at Twickenham, marking a historic performance in an early Rugby World Cup audition.

Will Joseph delivered a masterclass in rugby performance, scoring five tries to lead England to a decisive 73-0 victory over Japan at Twickenham. The match served as a significant early audition for the upcoming Rugby World Cup, orchestrated by head coach Steve Borthwick. It was a historic night that saw Joseph become only the fifth player in English rugby history to achieve a five-try haul, joining an elite group that includes Douglas Lambert, Rory Underwood, and Josh Lewsey.

Will Joseph Historic Five-Try Haul at Twickenham

The catalyst for this historic individual performance was a twist of fate involving former England coach Eddie Jones, who previously managed Joseph during his teenage apprenticeship at Harlequins. Jones invited Joseph to train with the senior England team in 2022, where he quickly impressed his coaches. Although Jones rewarded that early training effort with a brief two-minute cameo appearance against Australia, Joseph had to wait more than four years to earn his second senior cap.

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That long wait finally concluded in the match against Jones's current team, Japan. Joseph seized the opportunity with ruthless efficiency, showcasing a level of composure and skill that left spectators and pundits alike in awe. His performance was not just about the five tries; it was a statement of resilience and talent that silenced any doubts about his place in the national squad. Joseph described the day as special and almost perfect, expressing his speechless gratitude for the milestone.

Steve Borthwick Rugby World Cup Squad Selection Strategy

Head coach Steve Borthwick has already identified a pool of approximately 26 players who are strong candidates for his final 33-man Rugby World Cup squad. This match against Japan provided a critical platform for fringe players to stake their claims for a spot in the tournament. Borthwick used this fixture to evaluate depth, versatility, and match fitness among players who are not automatic starters but are essential for squad rotation during the global competition.

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Joseph's standout performance makes him a prime contender for the No. 23 jersey, particularly if Marcus Smith remains the primary fullback option. With George Furbank also fit and capable of covering the number 10 position from fullback, the midfield competition is intense. Joseph's ability to play both centre and wing adds significant value to Borthwick's tactical options. His inclusion would provide flexibility that the coaching staff has prioritized in recent training camps.

Former Coach Eddie Jones Faces England Rout

The match held particular significance for Eddie Jones, who formerly led the England team and is now the head coach of Japan. Jones witnessed his former players dismantle his current squad in a display of dominance that would likely be remembered as a challenging night for him personally. The scoreline of 73-0 reflected a complete superiority that left little room for debate regarding the quality gap between the two sides on the day.

Japan's struggles were compounded early in the game when their lock, Harry Hockings, received a 20-minute red card in the first minute. This numerical disadvantage allowed England to control the tempo and territory from the outset. The physicality of England's forwards, led by Ellis Genge, Maro Itoje, and George Martin, set the tone for the victory. They muscled up against the Japanese pack, neutralizing their opponent's forward pressure and creating ample space for the backs to exploit.

Key Player Performances and Tournament Implications

Will Joseph's scoring was supported by a robust platform established by his teammates. Ellis Genge, Maro Itoje, and George Martin provided the physical dominance that allowed the backline to thrive. In the midfield, Max Ojomoh created time and space with slick passing and intelligent running lines, fulfilling Borthwick's requirements for dog and grit despite some prior criticism regarding his physical output.

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Freddie Steward transferred his impressive club form to the international stage, dominating the aerial battle and stealing restarts. His ability to provide field position was crucial as England romped toward the total of 13 tries. Additionally, young No. 8 Greg Fisilau made a significant impact in the second half, delivering a performance defined by raw power that left a lasting impression on the Japanese defense.

The victory addresses some historical anxieties regarding England's performances against Japan. In 2018, a 35-15 win over Japan under Jones was followed by the disappearance of some players from the Test stage. This time, the comprehensive nature of the win and the variety of scorers ensured that the coaching staff faced an enviable challenge. Borthwick now has a depth of talent to select from, with players like Alex Lozowski and Zach Mercer having previously been dismissed after similar historical contexts, making this squad's performance even more notable.

Joseph's interception try inside his own half highlighted his vision and speed, qualities that are invaluable in high-stakes tournament rugby. His partnership with Seb Atkinson at Gloucester has proven to be box-office entertainment, and this international appearance reinforced the idea that he should be a permanent fixture in Borthwick's plans. As the Rugby World Cup approaches, this performance ensures that Will Joseph is firmly on the radar of selectors and fans alike.