England Thrash Japan 78-15 as Will Joseph Scores Five Tries to Haunt Former Boss Eddie Jones

England's Will Joseph scored five tries against Japan at Twickenham, marking a stunning return for the player whose first cap came from Eddie Jones.

England rugby team delivered a devastating 78-15 victory over Japan at Allianz Twickenham, establishing a new level of dominance in the build-up to the upcoming World Cup. The match served as a stark warning to other international sides, with the home side scoring thirteen tries and controlling every facet of the game from the opening whistle.

Will Joseph was the undisputed hero of the evening, crossing the try-line five times to dismantle the Japanese defense with ruthless efficiency. His performance was particularly poignant as he scored these five tries against the national team managed by Eddie Jones, the former England head coach who gave Joseph his first international cap in 2022.

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The five-try haul places Joseph in elite historical company, joining only Douglas Lambert, Rory Underwood, Josh Lewsey, and Henry Arundell as the only players to achieve this feat for England. His journey to this pinnacle was fraught with instability, including a period without a club after London Irish collapsed and a spell as an unused substitute at Harlequins before finding success at Gloucester.

Japan began the match with a significant disadvantage after lock Harry Hockings received a 20-minute red card in the first minute. England capitalized immediately on this numerical advantage, breaking the defensive line with almost every carry and showcasing superior physical power in the breakdown.

The platform for this comprehensive win was laid by the physical dominance of Ellis Genge, Maro Itoje, and George Martin. Their power in the pack allowed England to control the territory and tempo, subjecting the Japanese side to a relentless assault that left Eddie Jones feeling the sting of defeat against his former players.

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In the midfield, Max Ojomoh fulfilled all tactical demands by creating significant time and space with slick passing and intelligent running lines. Meanwhile, Freddie Steward transferred his impressive club form to the international stage, dominating the aerial battle and stealing restarts to provide crucial field position for the hosts.

Japan looked to draw inspiration from Wales historic upset over New Zealand but failed to replicate that miracle. England controlled the high ball contest decisively, with Jones conceding that his team was beaten almost everywhere in that aspect of the game.

Eddie Jones admitted the result was painful but maintained a sense of humor regarding Joseph's performance. He joked that it killed him to see Joseph score five tries against his side, noting that while Joseph is a great kid, the lack of loyalty in such a specific context was amusing to him personally.

Young No8 Greg Fisilau made a significant impact in the second half with a human wrecking ball style of play. His raw power left indents in the Japanese ribs, adding to the list of players who impressed and forced head coach Steve Borthwick to make tough selection decisions for the World Cup squad.

Steve Borthwick has already identified approximately 26 players for his 33-man World Cup squad, and this match served as a critical audition for fringe candidates. Joseph's versatility allows him to cover both wing and centre positions, a trait highly valued in modern rugby strategy.

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His ability to read the game was evident in his fifth try, which resulted from an interception deep in his own half. This display of vision and composure demonstrated the qualities required for top-tier international competition and placed him firmly in contention for the final squad spots.

With George Furbank providing No.10 cover from full-back, Joseph's dynamic play style could challenge Marcus Smith for the No.23 jersey spot. His performance suggests he should be fast-tracked into the squad to help England face challenging opponents like the All Blacks in upcoming fixtures.

The victory also highlighted the depth of England's resources, with replacements plotting to put Joseph on the back of their dominant driving maul in an attempt to score a record-breaking sixth try. This level of bench strength underscores the team's preparation and tactical sophistication.

In contrast to a previous 35-15 win in 2018 that left Jones unimpressed, this performance showcased a team at the peak of their powers. A host of players put their hands up for selection, leaving Borthwick with the enviable challenge of squeezing everyone into the final World Cup squad.

Joseph reflected on the achievement by describing the day as special and almost perfect, expressing gratitude for scoring in front of family and friends. His older brother Jonathan, a former England cap, spoke of his pride during the half-time compering duties at the stadium.

The match concluded with England celebrating a comprehensive victory that served as both a statement of intent and a crucial test of their World Cup preparations. The result leaves no doubt about their status as major contenders for the tournament title.