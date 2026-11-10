Will Jonathan Taylor be traded? Colts Insider weighs in

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Colts lost their fifth straight game on Sunday, falling to the Dallas Cowboys at home. With the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, some players may have played their last game with the Colts. One player that has had his name in trade rumors is running back Jonathan Taylor.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor runs against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts in Jacksonville, Fla.

, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts lost their fifth straight game on Sunday, falling to the Dallas Cowboys at home. With the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, some players may have played their last game with the Colts. One player that has had his name in trade rumors is running back Jonathan Taylor.

Also read Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Says He Is Grateful for Indianapolis as Trade Deadline Nears

Taylor reflected on the emotions after Sunday’s game, saying he is very grateful for the city of Indianapolis and that it was a pleasure to put on the display the hard work that him and his teammates have put in.

“I think it’s out of his control, is kind of what I took away from that,” Bowen said. “Jonathan certainly talked in past tense and it did sound borderline like a goodbye at times. But again, he has no control over this. He is under contract, but it is up to the Colts whether or not they will trade him.

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He is the marquee name right now. ”“Very 50-50 on it, but I’m going to say Carlie Irsay-Gordon says at least one pillar player needs to be kept,” Bowen said. Up next for the Colts is a matchup against the 1-7 Dolphins. Bowen thinks getting past the trade deadline will be a benefit for the Colts.

“If you’re ever going to get off this five-game losing streak, you would think a team with one win that has some injury questions at quarterback right now would be it,” Bowen said. “But yes, I do think the cloud of the trade deadline is something that has affected this football team. ”