Forecasters warn of a small chance of road closures, public transport disruption and injuries from slips and falls

The weather service warned freezing rain could create icy roads and pavements, especially over higher Pennine routes, alongside up to 3cm of snow. Met Office meteorologist Honor Criswick said: “The cold is here to stay over the coming days.

“Not only this, but it’s set to be rather unsettled at times, with heavy outbreaks of rain, possibly even some hill snow. ” The cold weather comes after an unusually early atmospheric shift high above the North Pole has disrupted the polar vortex “This can lead to some slippery surfaces, so do take care if you’re out and about early first thing on Friday.

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” Temperatures could plunge to minus 10C in parts of Scotland on Friday night, with widespread frost also expected across Northern Ireland. Heavy rain and hill snow are possible in northern England and Scotland on Saturday, with temperatures largely in single figures, though parts of the south west could reach highs of 14C. The Met Office confirmed recently that a sudden stratospheric warming event took place roughly 30km above the Earth’s surface, and warnedWhile meteorologists stressed the current chill is being driven by separate jet stream patterns rather than the upper-atmosphere shift, the timing of the SSW has sharpened focus on what the phenomenon could mean as meteorological winter approaches.