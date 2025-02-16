Will It Rain? Trump's Appearance & 3 Big Questions Ahead of Daytona 500

The Daytona 500 is approaching, but questions loom over the weather, President Trump's potential attendance, and the outcome of the race.

NASCAR 's Daytona 500 , also known as The Great American Race, is scheduled for Sunday, February 16th, at Daytona International Speedway . The race time has been moved up an hour to 1:30 p.m. due to the possibility of afternoon rain.

Ahead of the race, there are three major questions on everyone's mind: Will it be a sunny and dry race day? Can the race avoid being postponed by afternoon showers and storms? Will President Donald Trump attend the event? \Race fans can catch the Daytona 500 on FOX, including FOX 35 Orlando, as well as through the FOX Sports app. However, the race will not be streamed on the FOX Local app. FOX 35 Orlando will offer extensive pre-race coverage from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on FOX 35 Orlando and in the FOX Local app, followed by a FOX Local-only broadcast from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. FOX's coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with the race starting at 1:30 p.m. after an earlier time shift to potentially avoid afternoon weather issues. You can view FOX's complete TV schedule here. \The weather outlook is a major question mark for the race. According to the latest forecast models, Sunday is expected to be windy with increasing chances of rain and showers in the afternoon, which could significantly impact the Daytona 500. 'The race will likely start dry but could get postponed with hit or miss showers and embedded storms between 3 - 6 p.m.,' said FOX 35 meteorologist T.J. Springer, predicting the influence of a cold front moving across Florida. Temperatures are expected to reach the 80s, with wind gusts ranging from 30 to 35 mph. President Donald Trump traveled from Washington D.C. to West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday night, coinciding with his stay at his Mar-A-Lago estate. The FAA has issued Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) for both West Palm Beach and Daytona Beach airports for 'VIP Movement' ahead of the Daytona 500 race, fueling speculation about President Trump's potential attendance. While unconfirmed, it is highly anticipated that President Trump will attend the race, marking his second time as president to participate in the event. \President Trump, then the 45th President of the United States, attended the 2020 Daytona 500, serving as Grand Marshal alongside his wife, Melania Trump. President Trump addressed the crowd before the race and famously instructed the drivers to start their engines. 'The Daytona 500 is the legendary display of roaring engines, soaring spirits and the American skill, speed and power that we’ve been hearing about for so many years,' Trump stated. He referred to the fans at the track as 'patriots,' emphasizing that 'NASCAR fans never forget that no matter who wins the race, what matters most is God, family and country.' The Trumps then took a few laps around the track in the presidential limousine, affectionately known as 'The Beast.' The Daytona 500 race will take place on Sunday, February 16th, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The race starts at 1:30 p.m. (moved up an hour due to potential afternoon weather). It is a 500-mile race, covering 200 laps on the 2.5-mile track.





FOX26Houston / 🏆 448. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NASCAR Daytona 500 Weather Donald Trump President Trump Daytona International Speedway

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

