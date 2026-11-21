Chances are slim across the board.

The countdown to the holidays is officially on. Now that it’s November, twinkling lights are slowly making their appearance, fall decor is giving way to bows and greenery, and the anticipation of snow is replacing the excitement of watching the leaves change color.

And as we inch closer to the end of the year, few things are more thrilling than waking up to a fresh blanket of snow on Christmas morning. But for East Coasters hoping to experience a“If you are on the East Coast, in and around the I-95 corridor, there will not be many cities with snow on the ground for Christmas,” says Paul Pastelok, senior meteorologist and lead U.S. AccuWeather forecaster.

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“From a climatological standpoint, the average range for a white Christmas from northern Florida to Boston is only 0 to 25 percent. ” Plus, he adds, the December water temperatures along the Atlantic Seaboard are “generally a bit too warm” and don’t create the ideal setup for snowstorms this time of year. The areas north of Boston, however, have a significantly higher chance of a snowy holiday—but not as high as recent years.

“Much of Maine is over 50 percent along the coast; just inland, it rises to over 75 percent,” he says. He points to places like Portsmouth,—adding that “the interior sections have a greater potential . ” Last year, a snowstorm that swept across Maine from Dec. 23 to 24 ensured that many parts of the state saw a white Christmas, with some areasWeather data will, of course, be more accurate the closer we get to Dec. 25.

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“Forecasting for a single day this far out is risky,” says Pastelok. “We can see trends and give ideas based on research and forecast models, but the confidence is lower from late October on a single-day forecast. ” But what would it take for other parts of the East Coast to experience a white Christmas?

According to Pastelok, several weather conditions would need to align: a “deeper, colder air mass” ahead of a storm approaching around or just before Christmas to counteract ocean warming; “cooler waters compared to average heading into December”; cold air plunging south as storms track farther south; and a “phase play of the northern storm track and southern track at Christmas time. ” The chances of the above happening are far from good, though.

“Right now, based on research, we do not see any of these previous points occurring,” says Pastelok. “Most of the El Niño years looked either at record or near-record warmth around Christmas, and it was dry—or it rained. ” If waking up to a white landscape on Christmas morning is a must, you may want to spend the holidays out West—preferably at a higher elevation.

“Pick an area that does look stormy in early winter, like the Southwest and central Rockies,” says Pastelok. “There can be storms leading up to Christmas, leaving their mark high snow depth that sticks around just before . ”