Will Houston see an economic boom from the 2026 World Cup?

The President of Houston's World Cup Host Committee has said he expects 500,000 visitors coming to Houston and an economic impact of $1.5 billion.

But the question remains: will it bring the economic boom that may have been promised? It's too early to get a clear picture of what will happen, but projections indicate the President of Houston's World Cup Host Committee expects 500,000 visitors and an economic impact of $1.5 billion.

World Cup and Reliant signs go up as NRG Park prepares for name change this summer Old NRG Stadium signs went down in April, and on Friday, SkyEye13 captured temporary FIFA signage and new Reliant Park signs going up. According to Houston First Corporation, which uses both taxpayer funds and private donations to market our city, hotel bookings city-wide are up 4.6% in June and 6.2% in July compared to this same period last year.

Downtown Houston is seeing the biggest boost, with a 54% increase in July bookings, but the area around NRG, where these matches are actually happening, is seeing fewer bookings than usual. Houston First reports travel through Bush and Hobby is up 17.3% from last year in June, but just 2.1% in July. Houston First also tracks visitors. Internationally, the United Kingdom takes the top spot, then Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the Netherlands.

There are still two matches where we don't know who will be competing because they haven't qualified yet. Just a few blocks away from the future FIFA Fan Festival grounds, what elected officials are calling a superhub for the homeless is going up. Lightning may be to blame for fire at Katy home: FD





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