Will Hinojosa be able to deliver on gas tax pause, electricity rate freeze promises?

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With Texans feeling squeezed by rising energy costs, Gov. -elect Gina Hinojosa has promised quick action at the gas pump and on electricity bills. Her campaign priorities included a pause on the state gas tax and a freeze on electricity rates, but legal and political hurdles could complicate those plans.

Hinojosa has said she wants to stop prices from climbing further to ease the burden on Texans.

Also read Gina Hinojosa Wins Texas Governor's Office, Raising Border Security Concerns

“My plan is to freeze electricity rates and make corporations pay their fair share,” Hinojosa said during an October press conference. On the campaign trail, she also pledged to suspend fuel taxes in Texas, putting a pause on a 20-cent-per-gallon state tax. Brandon Rottinghaus, political science professor at the University of Houston, said the executive action may depend on the state legislature, which will be split between a Republican Senate and a Democratic House.

“Her ability to act is going to be contingent on how much the legislature's willing to push back on the actions that she takes,” Rottinghaus said. Rottinghaus said state taxes are under the authority of the legislature, and that a governor likely does not have the sole authority to freeze electricity rates.

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“They don't have unilateral power to be able to control these rates. The Public Utility Commission does that,” he said. Rottinghaus added that while a governor can appoint people to the Public Utility Commission, it could take time for appointees to take office and make decisions about pricing. Jason Isaac, a former Republican state representative and CEO of the American Energy Institute, said he supports efforts to cut costs but opposes Hinojosa’s approach to energy rates.

“Going about it that way is not going to work. First of all, it's not legal,” Isaac said.

"I don't even believe the public utility commission has that authority. They could not approve rate increases in some aspects, but not even they have the ability to freeze rates.

"“Businesses don't look for places where there are price freezes. They look to go where markets will reward them for their innovation and competition,” he said, adding that the loss of competition could result in higher prices for customers. CBS Austin contacted Hinojosa’s team to ask whether the tax pause and rate freeze are still part of her plans, and whether there have been discussions about her authority to implement them. Her team did not immediately respond to the request.

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